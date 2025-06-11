Asset sales boost PDIC in 2024

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) recorded a significant increase in asset sales for 2024, generating P411.4 million from the sale of 281 properties, or a notable improvement of 24.7 percent from the P330 million sales in 2023, reflecting the Corporation’s effective asset disposal strategies.

Buyers purchased 281 properties—71 were PDIC-acquired assets, and 210 came from closed banks.

Of the total sales of P411.4 million, P194.9 million was generated through public bidding for more competitive pricing. As standard procedure, unsold assets during public bidding are offered for negotiated sale. On the other hand, the remainder of P216.4 million was disposed of through negotiated sales as an alternative mode in asset liquidation.

While the assets sold in 2024, numbering 281, were at the same level in 2023, the value of assets sold in 2024 exceeded the aggregate minimum bid price of P398.3 million by P13.1 million, or higher by 3.3 percent.

The funds or proceeds from these disposal transactions of the closed bank assets are held in trust by the PDIC and are used to settle claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors with uninsured deposits. The sales proceeds of corporate assets, meanwhile, augment the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF), the primary source for deposit insurance claim payments.

The PDIC remains committed to enhancing its asset disposal programs through innovative disposal strategies to attract more buyers, process streamlining to ensure efficiency and ease of transactions, and vigorous marketing initiatives to optimize property values and maximize recoveries, such as segmentation and profiling of prospective buyers, partnership with the Pag-IBIG, conduct virtual tours to interested bidders, and enhance the property search engine on the PDIC Assets for Sale microsite on the PDIC website.

With these measures, the Corporation aims to further increase asset sales, improve financial recoveries, and support the stability of the financial system by helping ensure funds are plowed back into the economy by way of investments and/or savings. PR