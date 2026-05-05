ASU awaits sworn statements on Bankerohan clearing melee

THE Davao City’s Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) is now awaiting key documents, including a sworn statement from an injured personnel, as the city’s legal authorities continue to review the commotion that erupted during a road-clearing operation at Bankerohan Public Market.

Paul Bermejo, ASU Head, disclosed that the City Legal Office has already been informed of the incident that occurred on April 29, 2026, and is now expecting further submissions to aid in determining accountability.

“Pakuhaan sa nako sya og sworn statement. Hantod karon wala pa sya kaadto sa City Legal Office kay dili pa stable iyahang paminaw so paabot lang ko kung kanus-a sya pakuhaan og sworn statement nya. From there mao to atoang basehan kung unsa gyuy nahitabo didto sa Bankerohan,” Bermejo said in an ambush local radio interview following the city’s flag ceremony on Monday, May 5.

According to Bermejo, the sworn statement will come from an ASU member who sustained head and knee injuries during the altercation. He added that the document will serve as a critical basis for establishing what transpired on the ground.

The April 29 operation turned violent after tensions escalated between ASU personnel and sidewalk vendors along Marfori Street in Barangay 5-A. Authorities were attempting to remove goods placed outside designated vending areas when vendors allegedly resisted, triggering a heated confrontation that led to a physical clash.

Videos circulating online showed not only vendors but also some minors reportedly joining the commotion, further intensifying the situation.

The incident temporarily disrupted activities in the busy market area and resulted in injuries on both sides.

Bermejo emphasized that the city had already exercised “extended patience” prior to the clearing operation, noting that vendors had long been occupying spaces intended for pedestrians and vehicles.

He reiterated that such actions violate existing local regulations and contribute to congestion in one of the city’s major commercial hubs.

City officials cited Ordinance No. 0334-12, or the Davao City Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code, which prohibits vending or extending stalls onto sidewalks, streets, and other public spaces. Authorities said the enforcement of the ordinance is necessary to ensure public safety, maintain order, and improve traffic flow.

In response to the incident, the ASU has submitted a proposed joint road-clearing schedule to the office of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte. The move seeks to strengthen coordination among government agencies and prevent similar incidents in future operations.

Bermejo described road clearing as a “shared responsibility,” stressing the need for a whole-of-government approach. He said the initiative will involve not only the ASU but also the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), barangay officials, and even the Sangguniang Kabataan.

Authorities are now deepening their investigation to identify the root cause of the violence and to formulate measures that will prevent a repeat of the incident. At the same time, the ASU is urging vendors to cooperate with regulations and respect designated vending zones to avoid further conflict.

While the legal review is ongoing, city officials expressed hope that improved coordination and compliance will help maintain order in public spaces and prevent future confrontations in densely populated areas, like Bankerohan Public Market. DEF