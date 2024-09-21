ASU teams up with cops, TF-Davao in special clearing ops

THE Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) announced that it has partnered with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Task Force-Davao (TF-Davao) in conducting its special clearing operations at Bankerohan Public Market amid threats from vendors.

Paul Bermejo, head of ASU, said in a media interview on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at the CHO building, that they resorted to seeking police assistance as the last time they conducted their operations, vendors were already carrying rocks, which posed a threat to his personnel.

“Na threaten atoang team kay dagko raba kaayo ang mga bato unya mao to ang isa ka sakyanan gibutangan namo ug screen kay para ug naay bato dili kaayo mudiretso ba (Our team was threatened because they were carrying huge rocks, which is why we installed a screen on one of our vehicles, so that if they throw rocks, it wouldn’t immediately hit us),” he said.

Bermejo added that the threats from vendors began in July of this year, particularly along Posadas Street, Marfori, Datu Bago, Ilustre Extension, Barangay 2-A, and Rasay. However, after requesting assistance from the PNP and TF-Davao, the vendors became more compliant and adjusted their stalls.

He acknowledged that the vendors’ livelihoods are at stake if they do not sell their goods, but emphasized that vendors should not obstruct vehicles entering the public market.

What sets the special clearing operations apart from the regular operations of ASU is that the team is escorted by police and TF-Davao personnel and conducted specifically in Bankerohan.

Meanwhile, as agreed upon by both parties, vendors along Bankerohan at Mercury Drug Store will now sell their products from 1 to 6 a.m., Bermejo said. Their previous schedule in selling in the area was from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Bermejo said they will monitor the implementation of this new schedule.

“Sige, i-monitor ta mo ing-ana nga oras unya dapat sa kani lang na area, ayaw namo sobra ug asa pa dili na ninyo lukupon tanan kalsada, mao nang na agree-han namo sukad kaganina ginapa-monitor na namo sila (Alright, we will monitor you during that time as long as you only use this area and do not occupy the entire road, which is what we agreed on since earlier; we’ve been monitoring them),” he said.

He said that there are no specific policies regarding how many times a vendor’s cart could be taken by ASU; therefore, their office is coordinating with the City Legal Office to draft policies that could lead to a resolution by the city council.

Since most of the vendors who have been relocated to the second floor continue to sell their goods on the ground floor, Bermejo said that another dialogue will be conducted with the City Economic Enterprise (CEE), City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), the barangay council, and their office to determine appropriate actions for the vendors.

To recall, approximately 250 vendors were relocated to the Bankerohan Public Market and Marfori Market on May 2, 2024, as part of the clearing operations. However, some vendors have returned to selling on the streets because of poor sales in their newly-assigned locations. RGP