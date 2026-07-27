ASU urges brgys to form ‘canal brigades’

WITH the regular occurrence of heavy rain, the City Government of Davao, through the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), is urging barangays to form their “Canal Brigade,” which is tasked to clear and clean canals, drainage systems, and waterways in their communities.

During a radio interview, ASU head Paul Bermejo cited Barangay Daliao in Toril District, which organized a canal brigade to maintain the community’s drainage system.

“Gina-encourage nato ang atoang mga barangay nga mag organize sila og Canal brigade. Parehas dira sa may Daliao, naa na silay ‘Canal Brigade.’ Unta ang uban barangay mag-organize pod sila og ingon ana,” says ASU head Paul Bermejo during his radio guesting.

(I encourage our barangays to organize canal brigades like the ones in Daliao. I hope the other barangays could also organize their own.)

The barangay Canal Brigade will also help augment ASU personnel who are working to clear and unclog canals in key areas of Davao City.

Many barangays in the city have formed active canal brigades such as those in Maa, Buhangin and Bucana.

The ASU is a unit under the City Mayor’s Office tasked to manage and clean city sidewalks and maintain drainage networks. The canal brigade will help the deployed ASU to have flood-free communities by clearing debris from canals faster and more efficiently.

Several weather systems and localized thunderstorms have contributed to the onset of heavy rains in the city, resulting in flooding in several parts of the city and infrastructure damage. PIA DAVAO