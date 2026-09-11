ASUS ExpertBook Ultra makes bold debut in Davao

ASUS Philippines unveiled its flagship business laptop, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, in Davao on Friday, Sept. 11, positioning the device as a high-performance AI-powered laptop for business professionals while strengthening its push to expand its commercial PC business in the Philippines.

The launch at Dusit Thani Davao brought together ASUS executives, corporate and business customers, retail and channel partners, media and key opinion leaders as the company highlighted its expanding commercial technology ecosystem.

The launch also underscored ASUS’ ambition to become the No. 1 commercial PC brand in the Philippines by the end of 2028.

In a video message during the event, ASUS Co-CEO Samson Hu described the Philippines as one of the company’s most important markets.

“The Philippines is one of the most important markets for ASUS,” Hu said, citing continued growth in both its consumer and commercial businesses.

Hu said ASUS wants to become a trusted technology brand for Filipino businesses while expanding artificial intelligence capabilities across PCs, servers and Internet of Things devices.

“Our goal is to become the most trusted brand for every Filipino business,” he said.

Commercial push

Hu said ASUS’ commercial PC business in the Philippines grew 85 percent in 2025, reflecting the company’s continued investment in the market.

“And this is only the beginning,” Hu said.

He said ASUS will continue working with partners to expand its reach and provide businesses with end-to-end technology solutions and services.

“With your support and trust, we have set an ambitious goal to become the number one commercial PC brand in the Philippines by the end of 2028,” Hu said.

He added that ASUS believes the Philippines can become one of its leading commercial markets globally.

“We are fully committed to making this vision a reality together with all of you,” Hu said. “Let’s move forward and share a smarter future together.”

More than a product launch

For Francis Avila, head of Commercial at ASUS Business Philippines, the Davao event marked more than the introduction of a new laptop.

“Today is not just another launch event for us. It is the defining moment for ASUS — the largest event we have ever staged here in Davao,” Avila said.

He described the ExpertBook Ultra as a major milestone for ASUS’ commercial business and credited its retail partners, KOLs, media partners, and corporate customers for helping the company bring its vision to life.

“The future is not built by one company alone; it is built together,” Avila said.

He said the collaboration among ASUS and its partners will help shape the company’s next phase of commercial innovation.

“Welcome to the future of business, and welcome to ASUS ExpertBook Ultra,” Avila said.

AI as a business partner

ASUS positioned artificial intelligence as a key part of the next generation of business computing.

The company described AI as a teammate that can help employees accomplish more, a tool for improving efficiency and productivity, and an additional layer of security for people, data, and business investments.

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor and combines CPU, GPU, and NPU capabilities for AI workloads. ASUS says its dedicated NPU delivers up to 50 TOPS, while total platform AI performance reaches up to 180 TOPS.

The device also supports up to 50W TDP through ASUS ExpertCool Pro thermal technology, allowing the thin laptop to sustain demanding workloads.

Ultra-light, ultra-thin

ASUS designed the ExpertBook Ultra for professionals who need performance without giving up mobility.

The laptop starts at 990 grams and measures just 10.9 millimeters thin. It uses an aviation-inspired magnesium-aluminum chassis and CNC precision machining. ASUS’ regional materials identify the chassis material as AZ31B magnesium-aluminum alloy.

The laptop comes in Morn Grey and Jet Fog finishes.

Its 14-inch display is available with a 3K Tandem OLED panel with up to 1,400 nits HDR brightness, giving professionals a high-resolution display for productivity and content work.

ASUS also equipped the ExpertBook Ultra with Nano Ceramic Technology, which gives the chassis a 9H hardness rating and is designed to improve resistance to scratches and stains.

Durability put to the test

Avila also demonstrated the ExpertBook Ultra’s durability during his presentation, turning the product launch into a practical stress test.

In one demonstration, two 500-milliliter bottles of water — 1 liter in total — were poured onto the laptop. The device continued operating during the demonstration.

In another, 10 weights weighing 10 kilograms each, or 100 kilograms in total, were placed on top of the laptop. The ExpertBook Ultra continued to operate as the load was applied.

The demonstrations provided a dramatic visual illustration of the durability ASUS highlighted during the launch. They should not, however, be interpreted as a blanket claim that the laptop is waterproof or certified for unrestricted exposure to water or a 100-kilogram load.

ASUS separately lists the ExpertBook Ultra’s 9H Nano Ceramic Technology and durability testing among the device’s engineering features.

Beyond the laptop

The Davao launch also focused on the services that ASUS offers around its commercial devices.

Brian Wong, ASUS Business country manager, said purchasing a business PC represents only part of its total cost of ownership.

“Most organizations only see the visible 20 percent of the cost, which is the hardware, the OS and, of course, the software licenses,” Wong said.

The remaining costs, he said, can involve deployment, IT management, troubleshooting, security and device retirement.

ASUS Business Solutions addresses these stages through a PC life-cycle approach covering deployment, management, retirement and sustainability.

For deployment, ASUS offers customized BIOS configurations, custom imaging, asset tagging, and pre-registration services. The company also supports Windows Autopilot and Google zero-touch enrollment.

Its ASUS Config Manager provides hardware-level management capabilities, including driver, BIOS configuration, and BIOS password management.

ASUS also offers a Commercial Self-Maintainer Program, which provides training and parts to qualified customers so they can perform certain maintenance work themselves.

Wong said the program can help businesses reduce downtime and keep sensitive information in-house.

Security and sustainability

ASUS also highlighted security and device retirement.

Its business solutions include media sanitization, refurbishment and recovery services. Wong said ASUS’ software erasure solution supports more than 25 global standards, including NIST and IEEE.

“Our goal is simple: zero data leakage,” he said.

ASUS also offers value recovery services that include device collection, data erasure, refurbishment, asset resale and ESG reporting.

The company said its sustainability services can help businesses address environmental commitments across the PC life cycle.

Wong said ASUS also works with industry partners on solutions covering device management, security, backup, data erasure and smart classrooms.

“We know that ASUS cannot succeed unless you succeed with our products, services and solutions,” he said.

After three decades in the industry, Wong said trust remains fundamental to commercial technology.

“In the commercial business, only trust is the real infrastructure,” he said.

Building for the future

The ExpertBook Ultra launch reflects ASUS’ effort to combine AI performance, mobility, durability, security, and business services in a single commercial ecosystem.

For ASUS Philippines, the Davao launch represents another step toward expanding its presence in the commercial PC market and reaching its goal of becoming the country’s leading commercial PC brand by 2028.

“The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is redefining what’s possible with the modern business laptop,” Avila said.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra — the flagship of the industry. Period. MLSA