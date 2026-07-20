Ateneo card game blends Filipino traditions and organic chemistry

MEDICINAL plants have long been a cornerstone of Philippine traditional medicine, dating back generations. Tawa-tawa, a low-growing herb that thrives in open grasslands, is a valued supplementary treatment for dengue; the gel of the succulent aloe vera can help soothe a scraped knee; boiled guava leaves help disinfect wounds; tea from the yerba buena helps relieve minor aches and pains; and ampalaya helps with managing diabetes.

These and many other medicinal plants have long been a part of the albularyo’s (Filipino folk healer’s) toolkit, their value and use passed down through oral traditions. Rooted as they are in word of mouth, it’s a surprise to many that Filipino folk medicine is grounded in hard science.

The remedies are familiar. The chemistry behind them, less so.

Researchers from the Ateneo de Manila University Department of Chemistry and Health Sciences Program are ingeniously addressing this gap by bringing Filipino medical herbal traditions into the science classroom via the educational card game, Herbularyo.

Folk traditions backed by science

Inspired by Filipino albularyo traditions, the game incorporates familiar Filipino cultural concepts into its gameplay. Each player takes on the role of a traditional healer racing to cure illnesses using cards featuring medicinal herbs and their active compounds. Special cards inspired by binat (relapse), sumpa (curse), and himala (miracle) add strategy and reflect beliefs that are deeply embedded in Philippine folk healing traditions.

As the game progresses, players match herbs with illnesses and identify the organic compounds found in each plant. In the process, the gameplay reinforces organic chemistry concepts through interaction rather than mere rote memorization.

All the plants featured in the game were drawn from the Encyclopedia of Common Medicinal Plants of the Philippines Volume 3, a reference published through a project funded by the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC). The book documents medicinal plants commonly used in the Philippines, along with scientific evidence supporting their therapeutic properties. Ateneo chemists Dr. Fabian M. Dayrit and Dr. Rene Angelo Macahig served as editors of the volume, helping bridge traditional knowledge and modern scientific research.

Rethinking science education

In classroom testing with high school and college students, Herbularyo proved to be an effective learning tool. Kids who played the game showed significantly greater learning gains, and also described the experience as engaging and enjoyable.

Herbularyo makes chemistry feel less distant and more connected to everyday life. This was a deliberate choice by its makers.

“We wanted to make a game that not only teaches organic chemistry and Filipino traditions, but also how these areas of knowledge can inform each other,” said Herbularyo co-developer Maryjane Magsino.

“We wanted to underscore the value of traditional Filipino medicine that has stood up to scientific testing yet is within easy reach practically in our own back yards.”

Indeed, herbal medicine continues to play an important role in traditional and alternative healthcare for many Filipinos, particularly in rural and underserved communities, where traditional remedies continue to complement conventional medicine.

Through Herbularyo, the researchers demonstrate that meaningful science education can begin with what students already know. Sometimes it begins with the plants growing in our backyards and the remedies in our spice rack.

By uncovering the chemistry behind familiar medicinal plants, the game not only makes organic chemistry more accessible but also encourages a new generation to see the value of the medicinal knowledge that has long been part of Filipino life, and hopefully makes supplementary and complementary medical remedies more accessible to all.

Maryjane T. Magsino, Inah Marie Q. Rivera, Armando M. Guidote Jr., and Genejane M. Adarlo published their research, Herbularyo: A Card Game for Learning Organic Compounds of Medicinal Herbs and Their Therapeutic Benefits, in the May 2026 issue of the Journal of Chemical Education. PR