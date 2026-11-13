Ateneo de Davao dismisses student over bullying

ATENEO de Davao University has dismissed a Junior High School student found responsible for a bullying incident following the completion of disciplinary proceedings, while its inquiry into other aspects of the case continues.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Nov. 12, the university said it completed the proceedings against the student after observing due process.

“Following due process, the student has been dismissed from the Junior High School, effective immediately,” the university said.

However, the inquiry into other aspects of the incident, including the involvement of other students, remains ongoing.

The university reiterated its concern for the student who was harmed and his family, saying it would continue to provide them with care and support.

The dismissal came a day after the university announced that it had referred the reported bullying incident to its Junior High School Child Protection Committee and was finalizing its findings.

University-wide review

In a separate University Memorandum No. 2026-0091 dated Nov. 12 and shared by Atenews on Facebook, University President Fr. Karel S. San Juan, SJ, announced the creation of a University Task Force on Bullying Prevention and Safe Learning Environments, with an initial 90-day mandate.

The task force will review existing policies, reporting channels, supervision practices, unsafe spaces, and online interactions across the university's Grade School, Junior High School, Senior High School, higher education, and graduate and professional schools.

It will consult students, parents, faculty members, and staff to identify gaps in student protection and recommend improvements in reporting mechanisms, response procedures, counseling services, and safeguards against retaliation.

The memorandum sets a 90-day timetable for the review. The task force must submit an initial report within 30 days, recommend a common response protocol by day 60, and present a university action plan by day 90. The plan will identify responsible offices, resource requirements, timelines, and measures to assess student safety, reporting confidence, access to support, and the recurrence of harm or retaliation.

The task force will be chaired by Atty. Niceforo V. Solis Jr., with Fr. Eric Anthony Escandor, SJ, Dr. Epifania Melba L. Manapol, Dr. De Mar M. Bangeles, Bernadette Michelle P. Dailisan, Imma Concepcion V. Oani, and Leah Mae R. Estrella as members.

The memorandum clarifies that existing child protection and disciplinary bodies will retain their case-handling responsibilities. The task force will coordinate improvements and monitor implementation without becoming an additional requirement for students seeking assistance through established channels.

Strengthening student protection

In its statement, the university said the incident called for reflection and concrete action to strengthen how it protects students.

It said the task force would also examine how its formation programs and pastoral care could better promote empathy, respect for human dignity and accountability.

The review will include ways to strengthen guidance, counseling and spiritual support for students and families affected by bullying, as well as help students who harm others recognize the consequences of their actions and develop compassion and responsibility.

The university urged the public to protect the dignity and privacy of the minors involved by refraining from sharing videos of the incident or information that could identify them.

“Violence and bullying have no place at Ateneo de Davao University. Those responsible for harming others will be held accountable, with due process,” it said.

The university said its commitment to accountability goes hand in hand with its mission of care and formation, grounded in the Jesuit value of cura (care).

It aims to build a community where every student feels safe, valued, and supported, and where members have the compassion to care for others and the courage to stand up for them. MLSA