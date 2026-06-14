Ateneo de Davao honors Baterbonia with full scholarships for 6 siblings

"Bubuhayin po natin si Bobet sa pamamagitan ng pangarap niya sa kanyang mga minamahal (We will keep Bobet’s memory alive through the dreams he had for his loved ones).”
With those words, Ateneo de Davao University president Rev. Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ, underscored the university’s commitment to fulfill the dreams of the late 2025 Palarong Pambansa most valuable player (MVP) Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, including full scholarships for his six siblings.
The announcement came during a livestreamed Eucharistic Mass on Saturday evening, June 13, 2026, celebrating Baterbonia’s life and legacy, at which San Juan confirmed educational support for the family.
He said the decision followed consultations with Baterbonia’s parents and forms part of the university’s commitment to honor the student-athlete’s aspirations for his siblings’ future.
He said other institutions also offered assistance, including Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan in Cagayan de Oro, but the family opted for the siblings to study in Davao to remain closer to home.
"So, tuloy po natin ang pagdarasal sa pamilya po ni Bobet. Parang pangarap po ni Bobet sa kanyang pamilya ay matupad. Kahit na po, sobrang lungkot po natin (Let us continue praying for Bobet’s family. It feels as if Bobet’s dream for his family is coming true. Even though we are deeply saddened)," the university president said.
The announcement drew visible emotion from Baterbonia’s mother, who was seen in tears during the Mass as the commitment to the scholarships was made public.
In a Facebook post, coach Jess Linus Evangelio of the Ateneo Blue Knights high school basketball team said the scholarships reflect one of Baterbonia’s long-standing dreams.
"Isa gyud kini sa mga pangarap ni Rene nga natuman (This is truly one of Rene’s dreams fulfilled)," Evangelio wrote. "Daghang salamat sa Ateneo de Davao University sa paghatag og scholarship sa tanan igsuon ni Rene (Thank you to Ateneo de Davao University for giving scholarships to all of his siblings. We will never forget your kindness and support)."
Evangelio added, "Para ni nimo ni, Rene. Padayon kang among inspirasyon. We love you, and we miss you every day (This is for you, Rene. You remain our inspiration. We love you and miss you every day).
Evangelio mentored Baterbonia for two years, guiding him through a string of championship runs that included Davao Region’s historic gold medal in secondary boys basketball at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte and the gold medal victory at the Asean Schools Games in Brunei in the same year. More recently, the Davao Eagles secured the silver medal at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Baterbonia’s hometown of Agusan del Sur.
The scholarship program is part of a broader support effort as the university continues to honor the legacy of the student-athlete, whose story has drawn widespread sympathy and tributes from the Ateneo community and beyond.
San Juan also said the university will manage and coordinate donations intended for the family’s long-term needs, with funds to be updated privately and directly to Baterbonia’s parents.
“We will update his mother and father daily on the total amount received,” he said in Filipino. “We will not post the figures publicly. It will be shared directly with them more privately and securely.”
He added that the effort is meant to ensure transparency while protecting the family’s privacy.
The 18-year-old Baterbonia and his teammate Divine Adili, 21, died on June 8, 2026, in Dipaculao, Aurora, reportedly in a drowning incident during a team-building activity of the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles men’s basketball team. MLSA