Ateneo de Davao honors Baterbonia with full scholarships for 6 siblings

"Bubuhayin po natin si Bobet sa pamamagitan ng pangarap niya sa kanyang mga minamahal (We will keep Bobet’s memory alive through the dreams he had for his loved ones).”

With those words, Ateneo de Davao University president Rev. Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ, underscored the university’s commitment to fulfill the dreams of the late 2025 Palarong Pambansa most valuable player (MVP) Rene Clert “Bobet” Baterbonia, including full scholarships for his six siblings.

The announcement came during a livestreamed Eucharistic Mass on Saturday evening, June 13, 2026, celebrating Baterbonia’s life and legacy, at which San Juan confirmed educational support for the family.

He said the decision followed consultations with Baterbonia’s parents and forms part of the university’s commitment to honor the student-athlete’s aspirations for his siblings’ future.

He said other institutions also offered assistance, including Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan in Cagayan de Oro, but the family opted for the siblings to study in Davao to remain closer to home.

"So, tuloy po natin ang pagdarasal sa pamilya po ni Bobet. Parang pangarap po ni Bobet sa kanyang pamilya ay matupad. Kahit na po, sobrang lungkot po natin (Let us continue praying for Bobet’s family. It feels as if Bobet’s dream for his family is coming true. Even though we are deeply saddened)," the university president said.

The announcement drew visible emotion from Baterbonia’s mother, who was seen in tears during the Mass as the commitment to the scholarships was made public.