Ateneo probes bullying; Davao City officials push stricter enforcement

THE Ateneo de Davao University is investigating a reported bullying incident involving junior high school students, following the circulation of videos on social media that raised concerns about student safety and the enforcement of anti-bullying policies.

In an official statement issued Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the university said it immediately acted after receiving a report of the incident, ensured the safety of the student who was hurt, informed the parents of the children involved, and referred the case to its Junior High School Child Protection Committee.

“Our hearts go out to the student and their family. We are deeply sorry for the pain and distress they have endured,” the university said, adding that the affected student and family have been receiving guidance and counseling support.

The university said its Child Protection Committee began investigating upon receiving the report and was finalizing its findings in accordance with the Student Handbook, Republic Act 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, its revised implementing rules and regulations, and the Department of Education's child protection policies.

It also confirmed that it had reported the incident to DepEd and was coordinating with the agency.

“Learners found responsible will face appropriate disciplinary measures and interventions, with due process,” the university said.

A concerned citizen sent an email to SunStar Davao on Nov. 9 reporting an alleged bullying incident involving students inside a school restroom. The email included videos reportedly showing the incident.

The sender, who requested anonymity, urged SunStar Davao to investigate the incident.

In a follow-up email on Nov. 10, the source said the recordings were original and unedited but had been taken by one of the students involved and subsequently shared with other students through group chats.

The source also alleged that the incident was not isolated, but SunStar Davao could not independently verify this claim.

The newsroom sought an interview with the Ateneo Junior High School principal on Nov. 10 and requested an official statement if an interview was not possible. The university issued its public statement the following day, but no direct response to the interview request had been received as of Thursday, Nov. 12.

DepEd confirms coordination

Davao City schools division superintendent Rey Solitario confirmed in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao that the division had submitted an incident report to DepEd Davao Region spokesperson Jenielito “Dodong” Atillo.

Solitario said the division could not provide SunStar Davao with a copy of the report, citing DepEd protocol on the handling of incident reports.

“It is DepEd protocol not to release any incident report,” he said.

Atillo, in a separate interview, said the school immediately investigated the reported incident and had taken steps to address the concerns involving both the affected student and the students allegedly involved.

He explained that private schools have their own regulations but must comply with DepEd's child protection and anti-bullying policies.

Atillo said DepEd respected the school's investigation, provided it followed the prescribed procedures and upheld due process.

He also confirmed that the school had undertaken measures for both the affected student and the students allegedly involved.

Atillo said the school principal had also met with Jonas Piore of DepEd Davao City in connection with the incident.

Councilors push for enforcement

The incident also prompted Davao City councilors to call for stricter implementation of existing anti-bullying measures, emphasizing that schools must protect students while ensuring accountability and due process.

Councilor Lorenzo Benjamin “Enzo” Villafuerte, author of the city's Anti-Bullying Ordinance, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that protecting children from bullying and other forms of violence must go beyond having policies and ordinances in place.

“Schools must have effective mechanisms to prevent bullying, encourage reporting, respond promptly to complaints, and ensure that affected students receive the necessary protection and support,” Villafuerte said.

He said authorities must establish the facts and pursue accountability while protecting the identities and privacy of the minors involved.

Villafuerte said he would push for stricter enforcement of the city's ordinance and measures to strengthen its implementation in schools.

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre also called for the strict, fair, and consistent enforcement of Davao City's amended Anti-Bullying Ordinance, regardless of anyone's position or influence.

In his Facebook post, Alejandre said the challenge was no longer simply passing legislation but ensuring that violations were addressed and children were protected.

“Accountability must be upheld, due process respected, and the safety and welfare of our children placed above all else,” he said.

Davao City Ordinance No. 0192-23, Series of 2023, or the Anti-Bullying Ordinance of Davao City, establishes a system for addressing and preventing bullying in educational institutions, workplaces, and other public areas.

The ordinance covers public and private educational institutions, including elementary and secondary schools, colleges and universities. It recognizes physical, psychological, verbal, and cyberbullying as forms of bullying and also addresses retaliation against people who report incidents or provide information during investigations.

Laws require school protection measures

Under Republic Act 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, public and private elementary and secondary schools must adopt policies to prevent and address bullying.

The law defines bullying as a severe or repeated act involving written, verbal, or electronic expressions, physical acts, or gestures that cause or place another student in reasonable fear of physical or emotional harm, create a hostile school environment, infringe on the student's rights, or disrupt the educational process.

Its revised implementing rules and regulations, signed by DepEd in August 2025, apply to public and private basic education schools.

The revised rules require schools to maintain comprehensive anti-bullying policies that include prevention programs, reporting mechanisms, prompt investigation of complaints, appropriate interventions, and disciplinary measures.

They also require schools to restore a sense of safety for everyone involved, protect people who report bullying or provide information during investigations, and provide counseling or other appropriate assistance to affected students.

Retaliation against anyone who reports bullying or participates in an investigation is also prohibited under the revised rules.

DepEd Order No. 40, Series of 2012, or the Child Protection Policy, likewise requires schools to establish mechanisms to prevent and address child abuse, violence, exploitation, discrimination, and bullying, including Child Protection Committees.

Davao City's Anti-Bullying Ordinance complements these national measures by covering bullying in educational institutions, workplaces, and public areas, including private schools and universities.

The circulation of videos involving the reported incident has also raised concerns about protecting the identities and privacy of the minors.

SunStar Davao did not publish the videos or identify the students involved to avoid exposing the children to further harm, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, prohibits editors, publishers and reporters from causing undue and sensationalized publicity of cases involving violations of the law when such publicity results in the moral degradation and suffering of the child victim.

Meanwhile, Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, as amended, protects the confidentiality of records and proceedings involving children in conflict with the law.

These safeguards underscore the need for responsible reporting that does not expose minors to public judgment, harassment, or further harm.

As the investigation continues, Ateneo said it is reviewing its existing safeguards and will strengthen how faculty members and staff recognize signs of bullying, report concerns, and respond to them.

The university also appealed to the public and the media not to share names, images, or details that could identify the minors involved.

“Throughout and beyond this process, we will continue to accompany the affected student and their family and respond to their needs,” the university said.

“No child should feel unsafe or afraid in school. Every student entrusted to our care deserves to be protected, respected, and heard.” MLSA