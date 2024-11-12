Ateneo student builds chemical purity tester from LEGO

USING simple circuitry, polarizing film, and LEGO toy bricks, an undergraduate physics student from the Ateneo de Manila University recently built an improvised polarimeter that can optically assess the purity of Vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and other chiral substances. The device has potential applications in classrooms as a learning tool, and may pave the way for more cost-effective means to monitor the quality of some consumer products.

Polarimeters are invaluable laboratory instruments that can help infer the purity of a chemical by measuring the angle of rotation of polarized light that passed through the test sample. However, laboratory-grade polarimeters are prohibitively expensive, with a high-end model costing over $11,500 and a commercial manual polarimeter priced at over $1,200. This makes their acquisition and use difficult if not impossible for small laboratories and classrooms in developing countries like the Philippines.

That may change thanks to the work of people like undergraduate physics student Ryan Joseph Felicidario and his thesis adviser, Dr. Ramon delos Santos, of the Ateneo de Manila University Department of Physics’ Photonics Laboratory. Their work improved on an earlier LEGO-based polarimeter built by Norwegian researchers Lise Kvittingen and Birte Johanne Sjursnes. The Filipino researchers modified the original design and refined the detection process to obtain reliable and accurate measurements that are crucial for ascorbic acid, whose specific rotation is relatively low.