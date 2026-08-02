August 14 declared special non-working holiday in Davao City

MALACAÑANG has declared August 14, 2026, as a special non-working holiday in Davao City, in time for the celebration of the Kadayawan Festival in the city.

Through Proclamation No. 1372, series of 2026, the Office of the President has declared August 14 as a holiday in Davao City. The proclamation was signed on July 29, 2026, by Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Davao be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the proclamation said.

This year's celebration carries the theme “We are One, KadayaONE!” with the tagline “KadayaONE All Over the City: Best Kadayawan Experience.”

The festival will celebrate Davao City's 11 ethnolinguistic communities through music, dance, art, and the city's agricultural abundance.

With August 14, 2026, declared as a special non-working holiday, Dabawenyos can now enjoy the Great Kadayawan Weekend slated from August 14 to 16.

The celebration during the Great Kadayawan Weekend will start with Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan on Aug. 14, followed by Dula Kadayawan and Konsiyerto Kadayawan on Aug. 15.

The festival will culminate with the Pamulak ug Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan Parade and the Indak-Indak Grand Showdown on Aug. 16.

Earlier, the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) revealed that this year's budget for the Kadayawan Festival is increased to P68 million, with 26 events lined up for Dabawenyos and visitors to enjoy.

CTOO also said that they expect the number of tourists to increase to 250,000, higher than the number of tourist arrivals the city recorded in 2025, which was 206,506.

The Kadayawan Festival is Davao City's annual showcase of culture and abundance. It is a celebration of the city's 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and their heritage, and a tribute to Davao's unity and diversity.RGP