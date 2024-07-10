August 16, special holiday in Davao City

THE Malacañang Palace has declared August 16, 2024, as a Special Non-Working Day in Davao City in light of the 39th Kadayawan Festival celebration and Indigenous Peoples Day.

On Monday, July 2, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, through the authority of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., signed Proclamation No. 621 to mark the city’s annual celebration of the King of Festivals in Mindanao.

“It is fitting and proper that the people of the City of Davao be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the declaration reads.

Last July 1, the official Facebook page of the Kadayawan Festival released its teaser, highlighting some scenes and events from the 2023 festival.

“The King of Festivals returns, uniting us in harmony as one vibrant community. Get ready to witness the celebration of Davao's rich culture, vibrant spirit, and the power of togetherness,” the caption penned.

The 38th Kadayawan Festival had its 17 official events featuring new ones not present in the previous Kadayawan fests.

The new events include Agong ug Kulintangan sa Kadayawan 2023, an indigenous musical ensemble competition open to all Bangsamoro and Indigenous People communities. It was launched on August 11, 2023.

The city government has announced the official list of events for this year’s much-anticipated celebration.

Competitions such as Dula Kadayawan, Hiyas ng Kadayawan, Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan, and Pamulak sa Kadayawan remain to be the biggest and grandest events.

For the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan, which is dubbed the biggest street dancing in the Philippines, more than P5 million worth of prizes is expected to be given by the city government and other sponsors.

Kadayawan, previously known as Apo Duwaling Festival, is a celebration of life and 11 tribes, a thanksgiving for the gifts of nature, the wealth of culture, the bounties of harvest, and the serenity of living.

The festival will run from August 10 to 19. DEF