Authorities mull pursuing charges against Amejara owner, captain

CRIMINAL charges are now being pursued in the wake of the MBCA Amejara tragedy, as authorities move from search operations to legal accountability.

Philipps Soria, commander of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), revealed that the Maritime Casualty Investigation (MCI) has recommended the filing of multiple homicide charges against the vessel’s owner and captain, citing a series of fatal safety violations and “fraudulent” documentation linked to the ill-fated voyage.

The development comes after the Philippine Coast Guard officially ended its month-long search and retrieval operations on February 18, 2026.

The motorbanca was reported missing on January 19, prompting 15 days of intensified Search and Rescue (SAR) missions followed by another 15 days of extended search and retrieval efforts across the Davao Gulf and surrounding waters. Despite the scale of the operation, only one survivor was found.

“After a month-long duration, CDSEM led, sustained, and coordinated operations with fifteen (15) days of intensified Search and Rescue efforts, following (15) days of extended Search and Retrieval Operations,” Soria told members of the Davao media during a press conference.

“Throughout this period, all available surface, aerial, and coastal monitoring assets were deployed across designated search areas, including projected drift paths determined through prevailing weather conditions and oceanographic assessments,” he added.

While active field operations have ceased, Soria emphasized that any new verified information or recovered materials connected to the incident will continue to be assessed.

Findings of the MCI pointed to what officials described as a chain of preventable lapses. The vessel allegedly departed from Sta. Ana Wharf, without clearance from the Coast Guard, despite having been denied authority to sail and instructed to obtain a special permit from the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

Investigators said the directive was ignored.

The lone survivor said the vessel underwent “structural appraisal,” including the addition of an upper deck with heavy electrical appliances, which authorities believe affected its stability. Investigators also found that extra fuel, scuba tanks, fishing gear, and alcoholic beverages were loaded before departure, worsening weight imbalance. Alcohol consumption among passengers and some crew members during the trip was also reported.

The vessel later encountered rough sea conditions near Cape San Agustin. As the captain attempted to reverse course and head back to port, the motorbanca reportedly lost stability and disappeared.

Further scrutiny of documents revealed that owner Ace Ryan Cortez and Captain Patrocinio Genita misrepresented their declared destination in the Master’s Declaration of Safe Departure. Although the paperwork indicated Governor Generoso as the port of call, investigators determined that the intended destination was “Passig de Byuda,” an area beyond Philippine territorial waters.

“The decision made by the captain and the owner to navigate while carrying the lives of their passengers constitutes a series of violations of safety regulations,” Soria stated.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) already confirmed that DNA analysis conducted through its Disaster Victim Identification process has “scientifically established” the identities of two previously unidentified bodies recovered from the tragedy.

In an exclusive interview with 93.9 iFM News Davao early this week, Ednar Dayanghirang, Regional Director of the Office of Civil Defense-Davao Region, said the families requested that the victims’ names not be made public.

The remains had been temporarily interred at Maa Public Cemetery. Following the positive DNA results, the NBI has sought an exhumation and disinterment permit to retrieve the bodies and formally return them to their respective families. DEF