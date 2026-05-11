Authorities served Dela Rosa subpoena tied to drug war killings probe

THE Police Regional Office-Davao confirmed Monday, May 11, 2026, that authorities formally served a subpoena on Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in connection with an ongoing investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

The subpoena service came on the same day dela Rosa resurfaced at the Senate plenary after months of limited public appearances amid heightened political tensions surrounding investigations into the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign.

At the Senate session, dela Rosa participated in discussions involving a leadership change in the chamber. His appearance also drew attention after he alleged that agents from the National Bureau of Investigation attempted to block his entry into the Senate session hall.

The senator claimed he sustained minor finger injuries during the confrontation, which were later treated by Senate medical personnel.

Dela Rosa later addressed the plenary and said he had to wrestle with NBI personnel who allegedly tried to prevent him from entering the Senate.

“Kung ako ay absent, hinahanap na ako ninyo, sumusweldo, hindi nagpapakita, ngayon nagpapakita ako dito, hinarang ako ng mga NBI, ni-wrestling ako doon, nagkasugat-sugat ako (If I’m absent, people ask where I am and say I’m receiving a salary without showing up. Now that I’m here, the NBI blocked me and wrestled with me, causing injuries),” he said in Filipino.

“This is the Senate. Wala silang respeto sa institution ng Senado (This is the Senate. They have no respect for the institution),” he added.

Newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano said the NBI, along with former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, was at the Senate to supposedly “effect an arrest” of dela Rosa.

Cayetano said the initial report from the Senate sergeant-at-arms indicated that the NBI did not present an arrest warrant and did not coordinate with the Office of the Senate President.

He noted that law enforcement agencies traditionally coordinate with Senate leadership before carrying out arrests inside the Senate premises.

The Senate later implemented a lockdown, temporarily restricting entry and exit from the building.

In a separate interview, Trillanes claimed authorities had a valid arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court against dela Rosa, whom the ICC identified as a co-perpetrator in the crimes against humanity case involving detained former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Dela Rosa had largely stayed away from Senate sessions and public events since November 2025 after reports surfaced that the ICC had issued a warrant against him.

CIDG probe

During a press briefing at Camp Catitipan in Davao City, PRO-Davao director Leon Victor Rosete said the subpoena was issued by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group as part of an inquiry involving testimonies and findings raised during House Quad Committee hearings on the anti-drug campaign.

Rosete said the subpoena was served through substituted service after dela Rosa was reportedly absent from both his Davao City residence and ancestral home in Santa Cruz.

Police said CIDG personnel served the subpoena around 8:30 a.m. Monday in Barangay Matina Crossing, Davao City, in the presence of barangay officials, including Barangay Captain Jaime Gore and Kagawad Alfredo Batulan of Barangay Langub, Ma-a.

Authorities said a caretaker identified as Frederick B. Johnson received the subpoena but declined to sign the document.

The subpoena duces tecum, issued under Republic Act 10973, directed dela Rosa to appear before the CIDG Major Crimes Division on May 14 to clarify matters, execute a sworn statement and submit relevant documents related to the investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings in Davao Region.

PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño said CIDG personnel also served subpoenas at dela Rosa’s Senate office in Pasay City and at addresses in Barangay Magtuod in Davao City and Barangay Bato in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Tuaño warned that dela Rosa could face indirect contempt charges if he fails to appear before investigators.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier ordered the CIDG to reopen investigations into alleged extrajudicial killings during dela Rosa’s tenure as Davao City police chief, PNP chief and chief implementer of Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

Remulla said the CIDG inquiry is separate from the ongoing ICC investigation into alleged crimes against humanity linked to the drug war.

The reopened investigation is based partly on findings from the House Quad Committee hearings and testimonies from former police officer Arturo Lascañas, who reiterated allegations involving alleged death squad operations and vigilante-style killings during the Duterte administration.

Government officials stressed that the subpoena does not automatically imply criminal liability and forms part of an official fact-finding investigation. DEF WITH REPORTS FROM SNS