Authorities verifying 13 dead in North Cotabato road mishap

According to Colonel Gilberto Tuzon, the Cotabato Police Provincial Director, the van, packed with passengers, was en route from Arakan, North Cotabato, to Kidapawan City when it was struck by a dump truck carrying sand. The collision ignited a blaze, resulting in severe burns for those aboard the van.

Several social media posts depicted passengers attempting to escape by climbing out through the van's windows. Reports indicate that two individuals survived: a child ejected during the accident and a former female barangay captain.

Following the collision, the truck behind the van also caught fire, injuring the driver and helper, who managed to exit swiftly. Investigations reveal that the truck lost its brakes, leading to the collision. EEF