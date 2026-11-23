THE Davao City Anti-Scam Unit warned that defrauders are expected to take advantage of the Christmas rush, reporting 106 scam cases from January to September this year.

Anti-Scam Unit head Jacy Jay Francia, who also heads the Vices Regulation Unit (VRU), urged the public during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at the Royal Mandaya Hotel, to be careful with online transactions,

"So be careful ta diha. I-sure nato ang atong gipang-transact (So let's be careful. Let's be sure of what we're transacting)," Francia said.

He said crimes, including scams, tend to rise in December because people have more money to spend during the holidays.

Scams to watch

Francia said online shopping scams are the most common during the season, as many people order gifts using the digital platform.

"So, posibleng motaas gyud ni siya ang kining online shopping scam (So, these online shopping scams could really rise)," he said.

He said victims often receive low-quality items, or nothing at all after the seller receives payment.

He also warned against fake delivery scams, in which callers claim there is a problem with a parcel and ask for payment, even when the person did not order anything.

Fake travel and tour packages advertised on social media have also been reported to his office. Victims later found they had no tickets, no accommodation, and no booking.

Francia also cautioned against fake charity drives that ask for donations for children's outreach programs and calamity victims during the holidays.

P87 million involved

From January to September, the Anti-Scam Unit handled 106 cases involving 268 complainants and 136 respondents, Francia said.

The amount involved reached P87 million, he said. The unit has reported 54 cases to concerned agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and cybercrime authorities.

Some complaints, he said, are settled by calling in the respondents for mediation, resulting in 35 resolved complaints and P1.3 million recovered.

"Minsan, ang gihimo na lang namo, gi-patawag ang respondent for mediation. That's why naa tay mga nare-resolve na 35 complaints, unya recovery of 1.3 million from January to September (So, sometimes what we do is summon the respondent for mediation. That's why we have 35 resolved complaints, and a recovery of 1.3 million, from January to September)," Francia said.

In October, the unit said it had recorded 55 investment scam complaints this year, many involving restaurant ventures.

Francia said many victims do not file cases because hiring a lawyer is costly and a hassle, but noted that they can file complaints with the police without one.

Store under watch

The unit is also monitoring a department store on Uyanguren Street after a customer's complaint about high-pressure sales tactics spread on social media.

In a widely shared Facebook post, a customer who identified herself as a teacher asked Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte to investigate a second-floor store in the department store that promotes massage machines.

She said staff led her group upstairs, offered free items, asked whether they had bank accounts and savings, requested IDs, and told them not to use their phones. She claimed her companions were "hypnotized" while being pitched products.

Francia, who was asked about the case, did not name the store. He said his office summoned its manager and staff even though no victim filed a formal complaint. The manager cooperated and said the sales tactics were not company policy.

"Amo tong gipatawag, tapos karon gi-continue namo’g monitor, every day, ginapaadtoan gyud nako ang maong establishment, naa pa man gihapon sila. Gitan-aw namo kung the same ba gihapon ang ilang attitude towards their customers (We summoned them, and now we continue to monitor them every day. I really have visited the establishment, and they are still operating. We are checking whether their attitude towards their customers is still the same)," Francia said.

He said the unit's records show earlier complaints in 2023 against an establishment at the same location, under a different company.

"When we dig up sa mga records namo diha sa Anti-Scam, in 2023, adunay mga records, daghan. The same establishment, the same location, pero lain lang ang kuwan, lain lang ang company sa bag-o ug katong daan (When we dug up our records at the Anti-Scam [Unit], in 2023, there were many records. The same establishment, the same location, but the company is different between the new one and the old one)," he said.

Francia said the office could not establish swindling because no complainant personally appeared to file a case. It has referred the matter to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Business Bureau for possible administrative action on the store's business permit, and submitted a report to the City Mayor's Office.