𝗗avao de Oro Police closes 2025 with major Dec enforcement results

THE Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office, led by PCol. Cesario D. Dukiling Jr., provincial director, reported continued enforcement efforts in December as police operations across the province addressed crime, illegal activities, and public order violations during the final month of the year.

From December 1 to 31, police arrested 14 wanted individuals and conducted 36 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the arrest of 39 suspects. The campaign against loose firearms led to the recovery of 22 unlicensed weapons, while two operations targeting illegal gambling ended with the arrest of six individuals.

Police also sustained enforcement of traffic laws and municipal ordinances. A total of 58 operations were conducted under Republic Act 4136, the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, leading to the issuance of 439 temporary operator’s permits.

Meanwhile, 217 municipal ordinance enforcement operations resulted in 2,054 citation tickets. Police officials said the December figures reflect a continued focus on public safety, discipline, and order as the province closed the year. PR