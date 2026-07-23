Award-winning “58th” heads to Cinemalaya for PH premiere

CONTINUING its impressive run on the international festival circuit, GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures' award-winning animated documentary film "58th" is set to hold its Philippine premiere at the 2026 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Carl Joseph Papa, "58th" will screen on August 13, 2026 (Thursday), 8:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La Plaza Red Carpet Premiere Theater & Cinema 1 as part of this year's Cinemalaya lineup.

"58th" honors the victims of the Maguindanao Massacre—widely regarded as the deadliest attack on journalists in history—and brings renewed attention to the story of Reynaldo "Bebot" Momay, whose body was never found and who continues to seek official recognition as the massacre's 58th victim.

Blending animation with archival footage, "58th" revisits one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history through a compelling visual language that resonates with younger viewers and international audiences alike. The film explores themes of press freedom, election violence, fragile democracies, impunity, accountability, and the continuing pursuit of justice.

The animated documentary also serves as the final film performance of the late Ricky Davao, who portrayed Reynaldo Momay. Leading the cast is Glaiza de Castro, alongside Mikoy Morales, Marco Masa, Zyren Dela Cruz, and Biboy Ramirez.

The film’s inclusion in the 2026 Cinemalaya follows an impressive international festival journey. Earlier this year, "58th" made its world premiere at the 2026 International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), becoming the first GMA-produced film to be screened at the prestigious festival. It was later named one of the festival's Top 10 Audience Choice Films, reflecting its powerful impact on audiences worldwide.

The film was also selected for the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France under the Contrechamp Feature Films category, making history as the first GMA Network film to screen at the world's most prestigious animation festival.

Most recently, "58th" won the Facing the Edge Award at New Zealand's 2026 Doc Edge Festival, an Academy Awards-qualifying documentary festival. The award recognizes films that challenge audiences to confront questions of justice, humanity, technology, and social change.

Produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures, "58th" is creatively produced by Public Affairs SAVP for Documentaries Johnson Tam, together with Program Manager Ian Simbulan. The film reflects GMA's commitment to producing socially relevant and innovative stories that resonate with audiences both in the Philippines and abroad.

Catch the Philippine premiere of "58th" at the 2026 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival on August 13, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La Plaza Red Carpet Premiere Theater & Cinema 1.

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