WHEN you step inside an Ayala Group facility, there’s a good chance it is powered by renewable electricity. At select BPI branches, it supports everyday banking. At Mapúa campuses, it powers spaces where students learn. Healthway medical facilities are also making the shift, bringing cleaner electricity into places where Filipinos receive care.

Connecting these efforts is ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity supply arm of ACEN. It helps participating businesses source electricity from renewable energy assets.

For Ayala Corporation, this is part of a broader push to encourage its businesses to work together and create greater value. By combining capabilities, Group companies can address shared needs, manage costs, and improve how they serve customers. Renewable electricity sourcing demonstrates this approach while supporting Ayala’s commitment to reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and addressing climate risks.

BPI reported that more than 100 branches were using renewable electricity through ACEN RES. Seven of AC Health’s Healthway Medical Network facilities, including Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, are also powered by ACEN RES.

In education, ACEN RES supplies Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna in Cabuyao and Mapúa University’s Manila and Makati campuses. Both institutions belong to iPeople, the Yuchengco-Ayala education partnership.

Around 30 facilities and more than 1,500 cell towers of Globe had shifted to renewable electricity through ACEN RES. Ayala Land has a long-term solar supply agreement with ACEN, while ACMobility is working with ACEN RES to combine renewable electricity supply with EV charging infrastructure.

“Working across Ayala allows us to connect renewable electricity supply with the needs of different businesses. This helps participating companies reduce emissions and manage energy costs while delivering everyday services with a smaller environmental footprint. We hope these practical examples give other businesses confidence to make the transition too,” said Tony Valdez, Senior Vice President and Head of Retail at ACEN.

“ACEN RES demonstrates how sustainability can strengthen business performance. Through Alagang Ayala, we are exploring similar opportunities to bring together the capabilities of our businesses to strengthen social infrastructure — translating our collective strengths into better healthcare, education, sustainability and other opportunities for the communities we serve,” said Ayala Corporation Chief Social Infrastructure Officer Paolo Borromeo.

Ayala had earlier reported that renewable electricity use across 119 Group facilities helps avoid approximately 329,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually while generating over ₱191 million in electricity savings. That is roughly comparable to the carbon dioxide released by 72,000 typical cars driven for a year.

The benefits extend beyond environmental gains. Reducing emissions helps limit warming and the risks that extreme heat and heavy rains pose to Filipino homes, health, and livelihoods. At the same time, lower energy costs can be redirected to improving facilities and services, while growing demand for renewable power helps encourage further investment in the country's clean energy transition.

Beyond the numbers, the shift to renewable energy helps strengthen the institutions that shape everyday life. Cleaner, more efficient operations can support better services in the schools, hospitals, businesses, and communities the Group serves, while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future for Filipinos. PR