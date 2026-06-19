Ayala leads relief push in South Cotabato, Sarangani

THE Ayala Group, through Brigadang Ayala, mobilized 150 volunteers across General Santos City and Sarangani to carry out relief assistance, psychosocial support, school safety assessments, and other recovery efforts. The response followed the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Mindanao on June 8, devastating communities across Southern Mindanao.

Within 24 hours of the earthquake, Ayala Foundation deployed volunteers to distribute relief packs to families in Purok Balite, Barangay Lagao, General Santos City. Working closely with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), local government units, and partners including Globe, MDC, the Philippine Army, and local organizations, the Foundation also conducted rapid assessments to identify priority needs in affected communities.

Ayala Foundation and the WeAreAyala Business Club (WAABC) Davao mobilized more volunteers on June 16 to support expanded relief and recovery operations in South Cotabato and Sarangani Province.

The ongoing Brigadang Ayala operations provided relief food packs to around 6,500 individuals in Barangay Ligaya, General Santos City and Barangay Kawas, Alabel, Sarangani.

“Brigadang Ayala’s disaster response combines immediate relief with volunteerism, including skilled expertise — supporting LGUs together with local communities and partners to address urgent needs while helping lay the groundwork for recovery and resilience,” said Tony Lambino, President of Ayala Foundation.

Volunteers also provided psychosocial support and community resilience initiatives designed to address the longer-term impacts of the disaster.

Through Project Aruga, a psychosocial intervention initiative for children in evacuation areas, volunteers from the Psychology Community of General Santos came together to support more than 100 children affected by the earthquake. Volunteers ran activities designed to help children process their experiences, restore a sense of safety, and support their emotional well-being following the disaster.

Adults from affected communities likewise participated in Psychological First Aid sessions designed to help them cope with the emotional impact of the earthquake, while vulnerable families attended anti-scam awareness sessions by Globe to learn practical tips on avoiding fraud during the recovery period. Volunteer engineers from MDC also conducted assessments of school buildings to identify structural concerns and support safer learning environments.

The response mobilized volunteers from across the Ayala Group, including Alveo, Avida, Ayala Land, Ayala Land Premier, BPI, Globe and MDC. The operation was further strengthened through partnerships with the Philippine Coast Guard, Sultan Kudarat State University ECE students, the General Santos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and DZMM.

For many volunteers, the effort was deeply personal. Queenie Miranda-Asensi, Human Resources Officer of MDC Mindanao and a native of General Santos City, joined the relief mission to support communities in her hometown.

“Volunteering for Brigadang Ayala reminds me that even small acts of service can make a big difference in people’s lives. Being able to help communities in my hometown during a difficult time made the experience even more meaningful,” she shared.

“We are grateful to every volunteer across the Ayala Group and every partner who showed up with care, compassion, and discipline. Our commitment is to keep working alongside affected communities in Mindanao, supporting them as they recover and rebuild with dignity and hope,” said Paolo F. Borromeo, Ayala Corporation Chief Social Infrastructure Officer.

As communities continue to recover, Brigadang Ayala remains committed to working alongside local partners, volunteers, and affected families to support rebuilding efforts and strengthen community resilience.