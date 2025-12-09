Azuela Cove enters a new chapter of growth in Davao with mall development

SINCE its launch in 2017, Azuela Cove has steadily transformed into one of Davao City’s most dynamic waterfront communities. The estate has been shaped not only by development milestones, but also by how people choose to live, gather, and enjoy shared spaces.

Over the years, the estate has evolved into a recognized wellness and lifestyle hub, hosting some of the city’s most anticipated fun runs and becoming a regular home to sunrise yoga sessions along its scenic seaside promenade. These activities have helped establish Azuela Cove as a place where recreation, health, and nature coexist, welcoming both families and fitness enthusiasts to enjoy the waterfront in meaningful ways.

As foot traffic continued to grow and the surrounding community expanded, the estate’s retail landscape also developed. Azuela High Street, inspired by the pedestrian friendly design of BGC High Street, introduced a walkable dining and shopping destination that quickly gained strong market acceptance. Today, it is home to several of Davao’s favorite restaurants and social gathering spots, offering diners alfresco views of the High Street park and a highly patronized pickleball facility. In the coming months, the retail mix will continue to diversify with the addition of more lifestyle-focused shops, including international brand Adidas, set to open in December, followed by Bootcamp and Rev in the coming year, further strengthening Azuela Cove’s position as a vibrant lifestyle destination

Behind this growth is a continued commitment to thoughtful planning and long-term value creation. Developed by Ayala Land in partnership with the Alcantara Group, Azuela Cove has been shaped to balance commercial activity, community engagement, and environmental integration. Wide promenades, shaded walkways, and expansive green open spaces encourage daily movement and outdoor activity, while curated events ensure the estate remains vibrant and relevant to a growing and diverse audience.

With strong community adoption and increasing demand for quality public spaces, the estate is now preparing for its next phase of development. The partnership is advancing plans for a future mall, guided by confidence in the sustained strength of Davao’s retail sector. This outlook is supported by local insights that show Davaoenos appreciate environments that are carefully designed and people centered, combining visual appeal with comfort, accessibility, and everyday functionality.

The upcoming mall is envisioned as a natural extension of Azuela Cove’s evolving identity. Rather than standing apart, it will integrate seamlessly into the waterfront community, enhancing the pedestrian experience established at Azuela High Street and adding new lifestyle, dining, and shopping offerings within a cohesive and thoughtfully designed setting.