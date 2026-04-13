Azuela Cove strengthens commitment to active, sustainable living with Car-Free Sundays

AS CITIES continue to evolve, the way people move within them is becoming just as important as the spaces themselves.

At Azuela Cove, this is taking shape through a growing emphasis on active and sustainable living, expressed through experiences that encourage people to engage more meaningfully with their surroundings. The recent launch of Car Free Sundays is one such example.

By temporarily closing select roads to vehicles for pedestrians and cyclists, Azuela Cove transforms into a walkable, human-centered environment, one that prioritizes movement, safety, and shared use of space. The initiative has created opportunities for families, fitness enthusiasts, and casual visitors alike to experience the estate in a new way.

Complementing this are fun mobility options such as tandem bicycles and eco scooters offering more ways to move through and experience Azuela Cove’s grounds. These elements come together to create an environment where movement is not just functional, but enjoyable.