Azuela Cove strengthens commitment to active, sustainable living with Car-Free Sundays

AS CITIES continue to evolve, the way people move within them is becoming just as important as the spaces themselves.
At Azuela Cove, this is taking shape through a growing emphasis on active and sustainable living, expressed through experiences that encourage people to engage more meaningfully with their surroundings. The recent launch of Car Free Sundays is one such example.
By temporarily closing select roads to vehicles for pedestrians and cyclists, Azuela Cove transforms into a walkable, human-centered environment, one that prioritizes movement, safety, and shared use of space. The initiative has created opportunities for families, fitness enthusiasts, and casual visitors alike to experience the estate in a new way.
Complementing this are fun mobility options such as tandem bicycles and eco scooters offering more ways to move through and experience Azuela Cove’s grounds. These elements come together to create an environment where movement is not just functional, but enjoyable.
Car-Free Sundays have drawn a steady mix of visitors, many of whom return with friends and family, turning the experience into a recurring part of their week. In response, the initiative will continue on April 5, 12, and 26, further building on the momentum it has generated. This focus on wellness and mobility builds on earlier experiences in the estate. Push Bike Racing and Yoga sessions introduced a more mindful start to the day, while Valentine’s and Chinese New Year celebrations brought people together in ways that strengthened community connections.
Together, these efforts reflect a broader intention—to create spaces that support both activity and connection. As Azuela Cove continues to grow, new retail additions such as Adidas, Digimap, and Digital Walker at Azuela High Street contribute to a more complete lifestyle offering, supporting both everyday needs and active pursuits.
Through initiatives like Car-Free Sundays, Azuela Cove continues to shape spaces and experiences that support healthier, more sustainable ways of living—laying the groundwork for a community designed to thrive, with more in store in the months ahead.
For updates and the monthly schedule of Car-Free Sundays, follow the official Azuela Cove Facebook page. PR