Babaye Kabogera: Apex Mining’s Women’s Month Celebration

Kaniadtong Marso 21, 2026, nagpahigayon ang Apex Mining Co., Inc. (AMCI) sa selebrasyon sa Women’s Month alang sa mga Host ug Neighboring nga mga Komunidad, nga naglakip sa usa ka Women’s Month Symposium nga mitalakay mahitungod sa VAWC, ang Safe Spaces Act (Bawal Bastos Law), Mental Health sa Kababayen-an, ug Gender Equality.
Ang selebrasyon nagtapos pinaagi sa gipaabot nga “Babaye Kabogera Dance Contest 2026,” nga gilambigit sa 10 ka grupo gikan sa 16 ka komunidad sa AMCI.
Niadto nga kompetisyon, nakadaog ang Barangay New Leyte isip Champion, samtang ang Barangay Elizalde ang nahimong 1st Runner-Up ug ang Barangay Kinuban ang 2nd Runner-Up.
Apex Mining receives international and national awards in the first quarter of 2026
Three months into 2026, Apex Mining has been recognized by multiple organizations for its commitment to practice responsible mining, growth, and overall performance. One of only three awardees under the Metals and Mining category, Apex Mining cracks the list of 2026 Financial Times-Statista Asia-Pacific’s High-Growth Companies for its impressive absolute growth rate of 104.34% and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.90%.
Additionally, Apex Mining has been named the Philippines’ Growth Champion for 2026 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista, thanks to its upward trend of revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. The company also stands out as the only mining firm in the Philippines included in TIME Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies for 2026. These accolades underscore the company’s core value of excellence, driven by its high-performing team.
Apex Mining is ECCP’s advocacy partner
Apex Mining is the advocacy partner of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines. During the MOU signing on 19 February 2026 at the Apex Mining head office, the parties agreed on working together to advance responsible and science-based sustainability. Apex Mining is the first-ever member of ECCP in the mining industry.
The Mine Environmental Protection and Enhancement Office (MEPEO) of Apex Mining is driving this collaboration.
National Greening Program Mas Gipakusgan sa Apex Mining MEPEO
Usa sa mga flagship na proyekto sa MEPEO (Mine Environmental Protection and Enhancement Office) sa Apex Mining mao ang padayon nga pagsuporta sa National Greening Program (NGP) sa gobyerno. Ang maong departamento nagpadagan og nagkalain-laing inisyatibo aron mapalig-on ang kahimsog sa kinaiyahan ug matabangan ang komunidad nga adunay dugay nga benepisyo.
Sa pagkakaron, ang kompanya nakapili na ug tulo ka barangay isip ilang adopted communities: Elizalde, Panoraon, ug Libay‑libay. Kini nga mga lugar nakadawat na og tabang pinaagi sa pagpananum og daghang kahoy nga makapalambo sa palibot ug panginabuhi sa mga residente.
Bag-ohay lang, ang MEPEO Department misanong pa sa iyang coverage pinaagi sa pagdugang sa Barangay Tagbaros. Gipailaila nila ang NGP sa Tagbaros Integrated Farmers Association (TIFA) atol sa orientation nga gipahigayon niadtong Marso 14, 2026, didto sa Brgy. Tagbaros Gym.
Ang proyekto nagtumong sa pagpasiugdang og sustainable livelihood ug pagpanalipod sa kinaiyahan pinaagi sa pagdonar og nagkalain-laing seedlings sa fruit-bearing ug forest trees ngadto sa mga gi-adopt nga barangay. Sa total, ang MEPEO Department nakahatag na ug 32,500 ka seedlings nga naglakip sa fruit bearing ug forest trees.
Tungod niini, nagpadayon ang departamento sa pagpanguna sa reforestation efforts, pagpalig-on sa komunidad, ug pagpatukod og malungtarong ekolohiya sa ilang area of responsibility.
Pinaagi sa lig-on nga pakigtambayayong tali sa MEPEO Department sa Apex Mining ug sa gi‑adopt nga mga komunidad, dako ang paglaum nga magpadayon ang pag-uswag sa kinaiyahan ug panginabuhi sa lokalidad. Ang pag-apil sa bag-ong komunidad sama sa Tagbaros nagpakita nga mas nagkahiusa ang katawhan sa pagpanalipod sa kalibutan. Ubanan sa paningkamot sa tanan, magtubo ang paglaum—sama sa pagtubo sa matag usa ka seedling—alang sa mas berde, mas lig-on, ug mas malinawon nga kaugmaon.
From Trainees to Employees: Second Batch of ACTTACI Scholars Begin Their Careers at Apex Mining
VApex Mining, in partnership with TESDA, offers a comprehensive technical program that includes Driving NC II, Shotcrete Operations, and Mixcrete Operations. In its second year, this program produced 25 trained personnel, fully equipped to start their milestone as professionals.
Through the Apex Community Technological Training and Assessment Center Inc. (ACTTACI), the second batch of scholars graduated on January 22, 2026. Following their training completion, all of them are now working in the Mine Division of Apex Mining.
This program reflects Apex Mining’s commitment to supporting the country’s goals in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) and Sustainable Development Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).
Nurturing cultural heritage
Malasakit beyond borders
Sustainable future for sustainable community