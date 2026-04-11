Babaye Kabogera: Apex Mining’s Women’s Month Celebration

Apex Mining receives international and national awards in the first quarter of 2026

Three months into 2026, Apex Mining has been recognized by multiple organizations for its commitment to practice responsible mining, growth, and overall performance. One of only three awardees under the Metals and Mining category, Apex Mining cracks the list of 2026 Financial Times-Statista Asia-Pacific’s High-Growth Companies for its impressive absolute growth rate of 104.34% and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.90%.

Additionally, Apex Mining has been named the Philippines’ Growth Champion for 2026 by the Philippine Daily Inquirer and Statista, thanks to its upward trend of revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. The company also stands out as the only mining firm in the Philippines included in TIME Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies for 2026. These accolades underscore the company’s core value of excellence, driven by its high-performing team.