Baby Dolls' "Oohh Lala Baby" hits no.1 on YouTube Music chart

KAPAMILYA girl group Baby Dolls continues their remarkable rise as their viral hit “Oohh Lala Baby” climbed to the top of the YouTube Trending for Music chart, adding another milestone to their growing list of achievements as they celebrated Grand Baby Dolls Day on “It’s Showtime.”

The latest achievement comes as the group keeps the momentum going with back-to-back viral hits “Oohh Lala Baby” and “Ikembot Mo,” songs that have become favorites among music fans and social media users alike.

Expressing their gratitude, the group shared, “Sobrang saya at thankful kami sa pagmamahal na ibinibigay ninyo sa ‘Oohh Lala Baby’ at ‘Ikembot Mo.’ Hindi namin maabot itong lahat ng milestones na ito kung hindi dahil sa suporta ninyo. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat!”

Since its release, the “Oohh Lala Baby” music video has amassed over 3.3 million YouTube views, while its lyric video has surpassed 9 million views. The dance craze has also taken over TikTok with more than 6.6 million posts using the song. On Spotify, the track has earned 4.2 million streams and is currently featured on the platform’s OPM Rising playlist.

The group’s growing popularity has also landed Baby Dolls on the cover of Spotify’s Viral Hits Philippines playlist, where “Oohh Lala Baby” ranks No. 3. They now have almost 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Meanwhile, their other hit “Ikembot Mo” continues its own impressive run with over 4.2 million views on YouTube and more than 2.4 million TikTok posts, while accumulating 2.2 million Spotify streams.

Adding to their success, Baby Dolls’ debut EP “Zoom Baby Dolls” has already garnered nearly 7 million streams, while the lyric videos from the project have collectively surpassed 13.5 million views on YouTube.

Listen to their “Zoom Baby Dolls” EP available on digital streaming platforms. For updates, follow Baby Dolls on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

For more details, follow StarPop on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok. PR