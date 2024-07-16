Bad weather blamed for rice import delays

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) attributed the delayed arrival of imported rice to Davao City during the first week of July this year to adverse weather conditions, particularly the recent Easterlies. This delay sparked concern among Davao consumers.

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Davao earlier this week, DA-Davao Regional Public Information Officer Celso Vergara clarified that there is no rice shortage in Davao or the country at large, thanks to consistent import and export practices that keep supply and demand balanced.

He said that the National Food Authority (NFA) maintains a stable buffer stock nationwide.

“Nadugay ra gyud ang bugas niabot sa atoang [Davao] port gumikan sa weather conditions nato lately. Kadtong easterlies, unsa pa to na mga weather disturbance, mao to ang nakapadugay (The rice arrived late at our [Davao] port due to recent weather conditions, especially the Easterlies and other weather disturbances),” Vergara explained, debunking claims of rice shortages that circulated on social media earlier in July.

Regarding fluctuating market prices, Vergara noted that while prices may vary by seller, they should not exceed commercial levels.

He acknowledged that certain imported rice varieties, particularly those from neighboring Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam, can be more expensive.

“Walay kamatooran nga mahal na kaayo ang bugas. Kami diria, naga-conduct gyud mig price monitoring. If ever nga pricey sya, sa tigbaligya na gyud na pero ginadili gyud ang overpricing kay pwede na sya i-reklamo (We have not found evidence that rice prices are excessively high. We conduct regular price monitoring. If prices are deemed high, it’s up to the seller, but overpricing is strictly prohibited and can be reported),” he added.

On July 8, DA-Davao reassured the public that there was an ample supply of rice in the region, responding to a misleading Facebook post that had since been removed by its owner.

Furthermore, the agency reported that 3,465 metric tons (MT) or 69,300 50-kilogram bags of rice had recently arrived at the Port of Davao, according to the National Plant Quarantine Services (NPQS). DEF