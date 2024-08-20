Badoy counters Torre’s tirade, calls PRO-Davao chief ‘liar’

In their "Banateros" program aired on SMNI News on Tuesday, August 20, Badoy said that contrary to Torre's claims that the mounted checkpoint near the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compounds along Buhangin District does not harass Quiboloy's followers, it does.

"He [Torre] doesn't even have the courage to admit what those checkpoints are for. He's trying to pretend that those checkpoints are for the airport, for the people of Davao… when in reality, it's really to harass and intimidate 'yung KOJC," Badoy said.

Badoy added that the police official is "lying" to his subordinates.

"You don't even have the courage to tell the truth Gen. Torre... Akala mo sir, maloloko mo ang Pilipino, iniinsulto mo ang katalinuhan namin (You think you can fool the Filipinos, you are insulting our intelligence)," she said.

Torre slammed Badoy, along with Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz, a former member of the national operational command of the New People’s Army; Marlon Rosete, SMNI chief operating officer, and KOJC lawyer Israelito Torreon, for their continuous criticisms and "ridicule" toward him. He also criticized KOJC members for letting Quiboloy control them, even calling the pastor a "child molester."

This, as the pastor, who remains at large, is facing charges of child abuse, rape, and human trafficking.