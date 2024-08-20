Badoy counters Torre’s tirade, calls PRO-Davao chief ‘liar’

LORRAINE Badoy and one of the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) hosts mentioned by Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III as being controlled by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, hit back at the latter for spreading "lies."
In their "Banateros" program aired on SMNI News on Tuesday, August 20, Badoy said that contrary to Torre's claims that the mounted checkpoint near the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compounds along Buhangin District does not harass Quiboloy's followers, it does.
"He [Torre] doesn't even have the courage to admit what those checkpoints are for. He's trying to pretend that those checkpoints are for the airport, for the people of Davao… when in reality, it's really to harass and intimidate 'yung KOJC," Badoy said.
Badoy added that the police official is "lying" to his subordinates.
"You don't even have the courage to tell the truth Gen. Torre... Akala mo sir, maloloko mo ang Pilipino, iniinsulto mo ang katalinuhan namin (You think you can fool the Filipinos, you are insulting our intelligence)," she said.
Torre slammed Badoy, along with Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz, a former member of the national operational command of the New People’s Army; Marlon Rosete, SMNI chief operating officer, and KOJC lawyer Israelito Torreon, for their continuous criticisms and "ridicule" toward him. He also criticized KOJC members for letting Quiboloy control them, even calling the pastor a "child molester."
This, as the pastor, who remains at large, is facing charges of child abuse, rape, and human trafficking.
'You are causing them shame'
Badoy confirmed Torre's statement that the two used to work together under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).
"Sinabi niya magkaibigan kami or something or katrabaho --- totoo 'yun. Magkatrabaho tayo (He said we were friends or something or colleagues, that’s true. We were colleagues) during Elcac, and I did admire you when you were still in your right mind," she said, calling him now a "desperate leader."
She also slammed Torre for spreading lies under his leadership.
The host said that Torre had "caused shame" to PRO-Davao since assuming regional director.
"Naalala ko kasi ang PRO 11, multi-awarded itong mga police dito sa Davao (I remember that PRO 11, Davao police are multi-awarded), where you are right now? But now, you are causing them so much shame," Badoy said, claiming that she knew many personnel serving in the police office, with some also working alongside the NTF-Elcac.
She also alleged that some police personnel deployed in geographically isolated areas such as Paquibato were transferred to Davao City, which might leave these areas and its residents who are mostly Indigenous peoples (IPs) vulnerable to threats opening the way for communist groups to attack and sow fear.
Torre yet to respond to Badoy's recent statement. RGL