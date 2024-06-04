Bag with P97-K returned to owner

THE Bajada Police Station confirmed the return of a missing bag, containing a total of P97,000 and personal belongings, to its owner on Monday morning, June 3, 2024.

According to a spot report, the owner was identified as a 29-year-old female resident of Phase 1, 750-A, Visayan Drive, DDF Village, Mandug.

Police Major Marvin Hugos, the station commander, stated in a media interview that the sling bag was left unattended inside a mall on JP Laurel Avenue, Bajada, Davao City, last Saturday, June 1.

Upon reporting the incident to the police, an extensive investigation ensued.

Days later, using CCTV footage from the mall, police identified two individuals and tracked their location.

Hugos noted that, per the agreement between the parties, the complainant chose not to pursue legal action against the individuals, as they had returned the entire sum of money. DEF