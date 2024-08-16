Bagobo-Tagabawa bet is ‘Hiyas 2024’

Her winning answer to the question “What traditional practice or custom from your culture holds personal significance to you and explain why it is important?” secured her the crown.

“I am always proud that the Bagobo-Tagabawa tribe are hospitable and those people who always love service. They are always taught me, they always teach me, to carry, to always carry the torch that burns with passion and purpose. The passion and purpose to serve not just my tribe but the rest of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes and to give back to the community. It talks about service because we always believe in what Albert Schweitzer once said that one of the purposes of human life is to serve, to show compassion, and to have that will to help others,” Awe’s answer got the judges’ nod and best score.

Meanwhile, Awe’s royal court are Hiyas sa Panaghiusa 2024 Muslima D. Limpao of Maranao Tribe and Hiyas sa Kalambuan 2024 Jane Rose G. Miones of Bagobo-Klata.

The Best in Cultural Presentation also went to Limpao for her presentation of the story of a princess who loves to play her kulintang.

Aside from the winners, other candidates for this year’s Hiyas sa Kadayawan are Melody M. Omo of Ata, Jane Rose G. Miones of Bagobo-Klata, Rosabel P. Bayugan of Matigsalug, Nobe T. Mandahay of Obu-Manuvu, Sittie Sarah M. Liman of Iranun, Ciara Nicole M. Galos of Kagan, Rania A. Guiaman of Maguindanaon, Rufaida C. Pawai of Sama, and Erika Mae A. Alpad of Tausug.

Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre, representing Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, expressed that through the Hiyas sa Kadayawan, he hopes to empower women and the young people of their tribe.

"The crown of Hiyas ng Kadayawan embodies the importance of strengthening the connection between cultures and fostering a sense of unity and respect among the residents of the city of Davao which is essential for our city's progress and peace," he said.

“To the next Hiyas may you use this opportunity to continue the pursuit of cultural preservation, respect each other's customs, and foster social solidarity,” he continued.

The candidates had their cultural presentation and talent portion on August 10 at SM City Davao. In no particular order, the three best performers were Muslima D. Limpao of Maranao, Shane Marie B. Awe of Bagobo-Tagabawa, and Jane Rose G. Miones of Bagobo-Klata.

The newly crowned Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2024 will receive a cash prize of P200,000, while the Hiyas sa Panaghiusa will receive P150,000, and the Hiyas sa Kalambuan, P100,000. The remaining eight Hiyas sa Kaliwatan will each receive P50,000, and the Best in Cultural Presentation will receive P25,000.

The Hiyas sa Kadayawan is one of the major events of the Kadayawan Festival. It serves as a platform for representatives of the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes to advocate for their causes.

Unlike conventional pageants, this search aims to identify the epitome of a modern Dabawenya and a representative who will symbolize unity and celebrate the diversity of Davao City.