Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair in DavNor to draw in 220-K beneficiaries

AROUND 220,000 beneficiaries in Davao del Norte are expected to be provided with over 235 government services through the historic and largest installment of Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in the province.

The first leg of the second season of BPSF in the Davao Region and the 19th Serbisyo caravan in the Philippines which aims to cover all 82 provinces across the country from June 7 to 8, 2024 will be attended by 161 District and Partylist representatives.

“Ito na po ang pinakamalaking Serbisyo fair under the present administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Ito ang pinakamalaki dito sa Pilipina (This is the largest service fair under the present administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. This is the biggest here in the Philippines),” Sofonias Gabonada, deputy secretary general, Lead, National Secretariat of BPSF said, adding that the event is “politics of public service” during its press briefing at the Capitol Grounds, Davao del Norte Capitol in Tagum City on Wednesday afternoon, June 5.

Gabonada added that other neighboring provinces are also allowed to join the event to avail of the various public services offered by the government, saying, “The role of BPSF is that there will be no province left behind… Sa Bagong Pilipinas, dapat may Bagong Pilipino rin (In Bagong Pilipinas, there should be Bagong Pilipino).

He emphasized that this means all local government units (LGUs) from six Davao provinces are encouraged to participate in the event.

On September 23 to 24, 2023, BPSF was officially launched in first four key areas: Ilocos Norte and Camarines Sur in Luzon, Leyte in Visayas, and Monkayo, Davao de Oro in Mindanao.

Monkayo was chosen for the launching as it is the farthest municipality in the province.

Based on the latest BPSF data as of June 4, around 161 House members across all regions and 62 national and regional agencies confirmed their attendance at one of the biggest political events of the year.

Meanwhile, at least P913, 296, 524.69 million worth of services and programs will be brought to the host province and P483, 785, 280 million will be in the form of cash assistance.

Of the more than P900 million, the social services sector has a huge chunk of the budget with P260 million, P30 million for health services, P392 million for agriculture, P54 million for livelihood programs, P174 million for educational purposes, P520,000 for other government-related projects, and around P1 million for regulatory services.

The BPSF which was originally called Bagong Mukha will commence before the third State of the Nation Address (Sona) 2024 of Marcos Jr. scheduled on July 22 wherein the highest leader of the country will be giving a report on the national situation, the development agenda for the next 12 months and propose certain legislative measures under his administration. DEF