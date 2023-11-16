Baguio District brods top race

RYOICHI Cayog of Baguio District emerged as the men's 10K overall champion in the Pinoy Fitness Sub1 10K Challenge Davao 2023 at People's Park, Davao City recently.

Cayog clocked five minutes and 37 seconds to clinch the title, outpacing his brother, Vielchi, and Elizer Carinosa who placed second and third, respectively.

Vielchi timed 5:47.21 while Carinosa finished at 4:39.04.

Some 500 runners joined the race, with trophies and sponsored items awarded to the winners.

In the male 10K open wave category, Rico Bansilan seized victory by surpassing his competitors at 5:53:33.

The event featured the elite, competitor, and open wave divisions.

"Ang elite mao na mga naghabol gyud og sub 1hour below time sa 10km. Ang open wave, mga newbie runners na (The elite are the ones who actually clock a sub 1 hour below 10km time. The open wave consists of newbie runners)," organizer Roel Ano said. MLSA