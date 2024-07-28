Baha, baha paano ka ginawa? (1st part)

FOR several years now, Davao City has experienced serious flooding which saw many barangays and streets soaked even with a few-minute heavy downpours. And this is what worries the Dabawenyos these days with La Niña in the offing.

Those who have stayed in the city for a few decades have observed how developments changed the city's environment.

Several posts on social media have shown areas in Davao City where floods have frequently occurred where they were absent several years past.

Roxas Avenue for example, according to Cesar Jusol, an octogenarian living in Brgy 21-C, had never experienced being ever flooded when he arrived in Davao City around the 1960s.

"Wa may baha sa Davao City sauna, kung magbaha man ugaling kana na gyung naay bagyo o pila ka adlaw ang kusog nga uwan (There were no floods in Davao City before, if there was any, only if there was a typhoon or several days of heavy downpours)," Jusol said.