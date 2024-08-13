Baha, baha paano ka ginawa? (2nd part)

ALTHOUGH Davao City has passed an ordinance on land use plan and zoning, which has now become a basis for granting permits for developments, either for residential, industrial, or commercial, damage has been done.

The developments' ill effects, caused by poor planning and management in the past, are now being reaped by the Dabawenyos. Even with sudden but brief heavy downpours, the city's streets already get soaked and some barangays are submerged in flood waters.

Environmental and Urban Planner Lemuel Manalo said among the reasons why this is so is because the drainage systems that were designed and constructed were not compatible or did not have the same capacity to hold the huge volume of water as the natural wetlands or marshlands before.

"In this case, no matter how much drainage improvement works, it wouldn't solve the flooding problem," Manalo said on the Jade Valley flooding incident.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) has also observed that areas in Davao City that are not usually flooded have, most likely, become a small catch basin, which is why they experienced severe floodings when the recent heavy downpour occurred.

CDRRMO Operations Assistant Ezzra James Fernandez said that barangays in the city that experienced urban and street flooding are Matina Aplaya, Talomo Proper, Bago Gallera, Maa, Catalunan Pequeño, Baliok, and Sto. Nino, while areas affected by street flooding are Matina Crossing, along McArthur Highway, Dumoy, Barangay Bucana, and Matina Aplaya.

Another urban planner and world-renowned architect Felino "Jun" A. Palafox, Jr. reiterated Manalo's findings during his company's 35th anniversary celebration and launching of its architecture, design, and planning advocacy principle — “Philippines 2050: A First-World Country, A First-World Economy.”

"Because the city's drainage system is undersized; 75% of our drainage system is undersized," he said during a media interview after the event, adding that most of the country's drainage system and flood control system was designed mostly for 25 typhoons when the Philippines now is already being visited by more than 100 typhoons.

"Because it seems drainage systems and flood-control management are not the priority of our government," Palafox observed.

He added that there should also be a ridge-to-reef plan.

"From the top of the mountains, the highlands, the middle lands, the low lands, and the coastlines, the reef, what is happening now is subdivisions have been approved in the hillside of the mountains, so the forests are denuded, there's more run off of floodwaters that are going to the cities and our drainage system has become more silted," he said.

He also shared Manalo's idea that the grassy portions of Davao City are now concreted, which greatly contributed to the flooding