Balancing talent and confidence in achieving success

FINDING a balance between artistic expression and self-doubt can be a challenging feat for many, especially in the realm of music. For Niño Angelou A. Estremos, also known as 'Onin,' this balance is a work in progress.

Onin is an independent musician who closely pays attention to details and emotions, making sure that every sound carries the intent to evoke a certain feeling that matches the message of the songs he makes.

“I’m the type of artist that doesn’t want to be too cryptic nor too upfront with my writing. I want my songs to be easy for the listeners, but still pack a lot of details in the songwriting and/or the production,” Onin said during an interview with SunStar Davao.

Onin’s journey into music was influenced by his family’s deep-rooted passion for the art. However, it wasn’t until he discovered his knack for playing instruments and delved into music production that he realized his potential in making music.

“Our favorite pastime would be karaoke, and that was how I unknowingly got my start as a musician,” he recalled fondly.

Growing up listening to pop music, Onin found inspiration in its catchy melodies but yearned to explore beyond its boundaries.

"I admired their catchiness but want to explore other genres in terms of instrumentation," he explained.

Onin also draws inspiration from a diverse range of musical influences which impacts his musical journey.

He shared that he particularly resonates with the story of the IV of Spades' bassist, Zild Benitez, who started making electronic dance music (EDM) tracks before joining the band; while, International bands like Paramore and I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (IDKHow) have further shaped his musical style, helping him develop his own style in the music industry.

Besides creating music, Onin also has a knack for visual arts and enjoys learning 3D animation. While his focus remains on music, he finds ways to incorporate his visual skills into his musical endeavors.