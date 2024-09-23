Balay Dangupan: Giving hope to abused female children

THE City Government of Davao, through the Crisis Intervention Center (CIC)-Balay Dangupan, continues to be a beacon of hope by providing continuous support and services to abused female children.

Balay Dangupan celebrated its 30th anniversary on Tuesday, September 17.

Rizza Grace Naive, the overseer of Balay Dangupan, said the celebration was highlighted by a showcase the residents’ various talents and the recognition of CIC stakeholders and partners.

Naive said they vowed to continue providing services like psychosocial intervention for children, temporary shelter, provision of their basic needs, and in-house face-to-face classes.

The CIC has two teachers.

“Gapadayon ang educational services diri sa Balay Dangupan. Ang mga teachers mismo, muanhi (The educational services here still continues. The teachers, themselves, come here),” she said.

Naive also shared Balay Dangupan's accomplishments, especially the success stories of former residents.

“Daghan na po’d gyud ta’g success stories nga mga bata nga nahimo’ng malampuson ang ilahang kinabuhi despite sa nahitabo sa ilaha. Nahimong malampuson ilahang kinabuhi, nakahuman sila’g pag-eskwela, ug nahimong professionals na karon (We have a lot of success stories where children became successful in their lives despite what happened to them. They were able to finish college, and even became professionals),” she said.

She said Balay Dangupan’s holistic intervention made the children more resilient and empowered.

Herbie Rejolio, a former resident of Balay Dangupan and now a city government employee, shared how Balay Dangupan helped her when she felt hopeless. She also urged current residents to always follow the staff of CIC.

“Maong kamo’ng mga bata, nga naa diri karon sa CIC-Balay Dangupan, paminaw ug sunda ang mga tambag sa mga staff, kay wala sila’y lain katuyuan kundi mahatagan, mugiya, proteksiyon, kalambuan, ug maayong kaugmaon (That’s why, you children, who are staying here at CIC-Balay Dangupan, you should really listen and follow the advice of the staff, because they have no other intention but to provide, guide, protect, develop, and give us a good future),” she said.

Balay Dangupan currently has 48 female children residents. CIO