Balengaeng is `Barangay Bida Kontra Ilegal na Droga’

BARANGAY Balengaeng was declared the champion in the Barangay Bida Kontra Ilegal na Droga 2023.

Daniel M. Orong Sr., Barangay Captain of Balengaeng, shared in a media interview on Monday morning, January 15, 2024, at City Hall Drive, that their barangay has been conducting drug tests on their drug surrenderees every three months.

“Dili man gyud ko makaingon nga 100 percent wala na gyud pero at least mga 90 percent nga na kontrol namo pinaagi sa amoang pag giya ug pagtabang sa ilaha (I can’t say that it is 100 percent gone, but at least we have control over it for 90 percent through guiding and helping them),” he said.

He also said that as barangay captain, he encourages everyone to prioritize drug reformers, and with the support of his barangay kagawads, they plan to sustain their title for the coming years.

Melchor Quitain, vice mayor of Davao City, stated in his speech that eliminating drugs in communities has been the government's goal.

He also said that the government will be diligent in upholding programs, policies, and strategies for controlling these illegal substances.

“In line with our campaign against illegal drugs the role of the barangay is ever crucial as you are on the frontline of addressing challenges within your respective communities,” Quitain said.

Following Barangay Balengaeng are barangays Sirib, Biao Joaquin, 14-B, 28-B, Catigan, Malabog, Talomo River, 10-A, 18-B, Inayangan, Langub, 11-B, and 36-B.

This is the second time that the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has hosted this type of competition, with Barangay Sirib as its winner for 2023.

The competition is conducted through Davao City Resolution No. 02 Series of 2017, which requires every barangay in the city to revive its own Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) and strictly carry out its powers and functions under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular No. 63 Series of 2017 to support overall initiatives addressing peace and order, specifically reducing the use of illegal drugs and other substances. RGP