Balik Islam Congress 2026 boosts inclusivity, peace

THE City Government of Davao, through the Task Force Davao, gathered around 160 members of the Balik Islam community during the Balik Islam Congress 2026, providing them a platform to strengthen their faith and unity while advancing peacebuilding efforts, held at World Palace Hotel on October 17, 2026.

Balik Islam refers to individuals who embraced Islam after previously practicing other faiths such as Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism, or Buddhism. For many, it represents a spiritual return to Islam, which is considered the original or the faith of the ancestors before Spanish colonization.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in a message delivered by Aysee A. Romanda, Administrative Officer of the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), underscored the significance of these personal journeys and the values they bring to the community.

“Every journey of faith carries a story of discovery, conviction, and a renewed sense of purpose. For reverts to Islam brothers and sisters, these personal journeys are part of a broader story of deep sincerity, genuine intention and the pursuit of adopting Islam as their faith,” he said.

The congress also recognizes the vital and growing role of Dabawenyos who have embraced or reverted to Islam in fostering harmonious relationships and lasting peace within their communities.

Colonel Rodrigo Mariñas, commander of Task Force Davao (TF-Davao), also said that it is important to provide them a venue where they can communicate their needs and contribute to strengthen public safety and development efforts.

“The Balik Islam Congress basically started in consolidating our Balik Islam brothers and sisters for them to be represented. Not only in the local government but also in the main stream Davao City. This is a forum wherein we introduce various programs and also express issues and concerns that they are experiencing in their respective communities. So, we are giving them a forum or a venue for them to express also their concerns or issues as well as encourage them to be responsible Dabawenyo and how they can contribute in our Culture of Security,” he added.

Meanwhile, Datu Pamikirin Latip Arumpac Jr., head of the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office (DCMAO), encouraged participants to value the city’s recognition of the sector and remain united as a community.

“Sa ating mga kapatid na Balik Islam, pasalamat tayo sa City Government of Davao dahil ni recognize tayo. Dito lang yan nangyari sa Davao nga na recognized yung mga Balik Islam. So, i-grab po natin ang pagkakataon na magka-isa tayo (To our brothers and sisters who have reverted to Islam, let us thank the City Government of Davao because we have been recognized. This only happened here in Davao where the Balik Islam were recognized. So, let’s seize the opportunity to unite),” he said.

As of October 2026, there are at least 1,000 Balik Islam members in Davao City. CIO