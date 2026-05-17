Balite Cave conservation plan underway

THE Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Panabo City recently conducted a rapid assessment of Balite Cave in Barangay Aundanao, Island Garden City of Samal, to support conservation and long-term management efforts for the ecotourism site.

In a Facebook post on May 15, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region said stakeholders documented the cave’s physical features, biodiversity, environmental conditions, and possible threats during the assessment.

Participants included representatives from the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro)-Davao del Norte, Cenro-Panabo, Penro-Samal, the Barangay Local Government Unit of Aundanao, indigenous peoples' leaders, academicians, and the property owner.

The DENR stated that the activity highlighted the ecological significance of Balite Cave, particularly as a habitat for wildlife, including bats.

The agency also conducted a planning workshop from April 29 to 30 for the formulation of the 2027-2033 Balite Cave Management Plan. The plan aims to establish strategies for the cave’s long-term protection and sustainable use.

Discussions during the workshop focused on biodiversity conservation, resource protection, environmental awareness, community participation, visitor management, and the sustainable use of cave resources.

Balite Cave is classified as a Class III cave under DENR Administrative Order No. 2024-08, or the National List of Classified Caves covering calendar years 2012 to 2023. Class III caves may be opened for controlled tourism and sustainable economic activities, provided environmental safeguards, proper cave management practices, and accredited cave guides remain in place.

Barangay Aundanao is known for its limestone coastal formations, marine sanctuaries, and adventure tourism activities, making it part of the geological environment where caves such as Balite Cave naturally occur. The Island Garden City of Samal is widely recognized for its ecotourism attractions, cave systems, diving sites, and protected marine environment. RGP