'Balota' to screen nationwide starting Oct 16

When violence erupts amid the election, Emmy (Rivera), a teacher, is found running into the wilderness with a ballot box. It is the last copy of the election results, which is the key to the election’s integrity. Together with the rest of the community, Emmy tries to outsmart and outmaneuver the goons who want the elections to fail.

The award-winning Kapuso actress showcased another facet of her acting prowess as she embraced her “deglamorized” character in her first-ever independent film. Rivera said that “Balota” gave her another sense of fulfillment as an actor.

"Hindi ko mapaliwanag 'yung pakiramdam ko after kong matapos 'yung ‘Balota,’ parang palagi kong sinasabi lalo na sa asawa ko na, alam mo 'yung ang tagal ko sa showbiz pero parang bumalik ulit 'yung fulfillment ko sa sarili ko sa paggawa ng trabaho,” she said.

The film also gave Rivera her first-ever Balanghay trophy from Cinemalaya – an unexpected feat she wholeheartedly dedicated to all the teachers like Teacher Emmy.

"Posible pa pala. Pero higit sa award, ang regalong natanggap ko ay ang muling pagliyab ng aking pagmamahal sa paggawa ng pelikula, dahil sa inspirasyong ibinigay sa akin ng Cinemalaya community," Rivera pens in her Instagram account after receiving her first acting award.

Joining Rivera in the film is an ensemble cast that further brings color to Emmy’s story.

Veteran actor Gardo Versoza plays Edralin, a former sexy star running for mayor who challenges the land-owning and hegemonic dynasty.