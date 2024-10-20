'Balota' to screen nationwide starting Oct 16

GMA Pictures and GMA Entertainment Group’s “Balota” will have its much-awaited nationwide theatrical release with new cuts starting October 16.
One of Cinemalaya Bente’s Box Office Hits, “Balota” is a timely film that shines a light on the dedication of teachers to future generations and their role in safeguarding the public's votes during elections. Starring Cinemalaya Best Actress, Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera, the film is written and directed by Kip Oebanda.
The satirical movie, which blends suspense, thriller, and comedy, narrates the story of a land-grabbing tycoon and a former male sexy actor, who are locked in a tight race for the mayoral seat of a small town.
When violence erupts amid the election, Emmy (Rivera), a teacher, is found running into the wilderness with a ballot box. It is the last copy of the election results, which is the key to the election’s integrity. Together with the rest of the community, Emmy tries to outsmart and outmaneuver the goons who want the elections to fail.
The award-winning Kapuso actress showcased another facet of her acting prowess as she embraced her “deglamorized” character in her first-ever independent film. Rivera said that “Balota” gave her another sense of fulfillment as an actor.
"Hindi ko mapaliwanag 'yung pakiramdam ko after kong matapos 'yung ‘Balota,’ parang palagi kong sinasabi lalo na sa asawa ko na, alam mo 'yung ang tagal ko sa showbiz pero parang bumalik ulit 'yung fulfillment ko sa sarili ko sa paggawa ng trabaho,” she said.
The film also gave Rivera her first-ever Balanghay trophy from Cinemalaya – an unexpected feat she wholeheartedly dedicated to all the teachers like Teacher Emmy.
"Posible pa pala. Pero higit sa award, ang regalong natanggap ko ay ang muling pagliyab ng aking pagmamahal sa paggawa ng pelikula, dahil sa inspirasyong ibinigay sa akin ng Cinemalaya community," Rivera pens in her Instagram account after receiving her first acting award.
Joining Rivera in the film is an ensemble cast that further brings color to Emmy’s story.
Veteran actor Gardo Versoza plays Edralin, a former sexy star running for mayor who challenges the land-owning and hegemonic dynasty.
Sparkle’s new generation of actors – Will Ashley, Raheel Bhyria, and Royce Cabrera – add color to the film through their characters Enzo, Jimbo, and SPO1 Morales, respectively.
Sharing the silver screen with the Kapuso actress are TikTok content creators Sassa Gurl and Esnyr who play the roles of Babe (Sassa) and Ehrmengard (Esnyr). The two are both vocal and compassionate queens of the town. As best friends, they are endlessly hilarious with their witty banter and sharp observations couched in gay lingo and jokes.
Completing the stellar cast are Nico Antonio, Donna Cariaga, Joel Saracho, Sue Prado, and Mae Paner.
Rivera was one of the recipients of the "Box-Office Heroes" award at the 7th Eddys (The Entertainment Editors' Choice) Awards. She was also recognized as one of the "Box Office Phenomenal Stars of Philippine Cinema" opposite Dingdong Dantes by the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation, Inc. She was named “Takilya Queen” at the 40th PMPC Star Awards for Movies and took home the “Bida ng Takilya Award” at the 2024 FAMAS Awards. She won “Best Film Actress” at the 2024 Platinum Stallion National Media Awards and “Movie Actress of the Year” at the 5th Village Pipol Awards.
Oebanda, on the other hand, is behind the highly-acclaimed film “Liway,” which, after winning the Special Jury Commendation at the 2018 Cinemalaya Film Festival, earned various awards at the 2022 Filipino Arts & Cinema International (FACINE) Film Festival in San Francisco, United States, including gold recognitions for the film, direction, and story. He also co-produced and directed another notable film, “Bar Boys.”
Produced by GMA Pictures and GMA Entertainment Group, in cooperation with Cinemalaya, Balota also became an official selection for exhibition at the 44th Annual Hawai'i International Film Festival in Hawaii last October 6 and other international screening dates on October 12 at the Consolidated Theaters Kahala and October 21 at the Lanai Theater at Hale Keaka.
Catch Balota in cinemas nationwide beginning October 16. PR