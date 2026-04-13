Banaybanay declares state of emergency

THE Municipality of Banaybanay has declared a state of emergency as a measure to prepare for the possible effects of the global crisis.

Municipal Mayor Lemuel Larcia said the declaration aims to ensure that the Local Government Unit (LGU) is ready and organized in protecting the interests and welfare of its residents.

“Opisyal nga gideklarar ang Lungsod sa Banaybanay ubos sa State of Energy Emergency, isip lakang sa pag-andam sa posibleng mas dakong krisis nga mahimong atubangon sa umaabot nga panahon,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

(The Municipality of Banaybanay was officially declared under a State of Energy Emergency as a measure to prepare for a potentially larger crisis that may arise in the future.)

Larcia appealed to the residents of Banaybanay for full cooperation and encouraged every household to start planting vegetables in their backyards to help reduce food expenses.

He also urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and spending in order to preserve their finances.

The state of emergency was declared on April 8, 2026, during a meeting attended by Larcia, members of the Sangguniang Bayan, Punong Barangays, department heads, and representatives from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Banaybanay is known as the rice granary of Davao Oriental and has nearly 42,000 hectares of agricultural land.

Earlier, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) assured the public that the region’s rice supply remains stable due to sufficient importation, following concerns about supply amid rising fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

DA-Davao said the region has around 59,000 hectares devoted to rice production, which is considered sufficient, with an estimated 60-day buffer stock from the National Food Authority (NFA).

However, the department said rice prices may increase by up to ₱5 within the next three months. It also noted that with the continued rise in oil prices, it cannot prevent further increases. RGP