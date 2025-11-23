Banaybanay LGU benchmarks at Panabo City Library

THE Municipality of Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, recently visited the Panabo City Library on November 13, 2025, to conduct a benchmarking activity. The visit began with an initial meeting held in the City Mayor's Conference Room at Panabo City Hall.

The primary goal of the benchmarking was to acquire knowledge regarding the establishment of a municipal public library and the organization of a Literacy Coordinating Council (LCC) in each barangay across Davao Oriental.

Banaybanay local government unit stated they selected Panabo City for the activity due to its diverse best practices and its status as a successive awardee in literacy awards.

The presentation of information on best practices was spearheaded by Panabo City Administrator Pedrito A. Misoles, alongside City Information Officer and Library Office-In-Charge (OIC) Michael Angelo A. Resueño. Details concerning the necessary preparation of legal documents were also included in the briefing.

Following the initial meeting at Panabo City Hall, the Banaybanay team proceeded to the Panabo City Library, where Librarian II Jayson Alibango led the presentation on the library’s operation. PANABO CIO