Banaybanay’s mystic treasure

A HIKE doesn’t have to be grueling or effortless to leave a lasting impression — it only needs to rekindle your sense of awe and remind you of the quiet strength that carries you forward. This is exactly what Sandunganan Peak offers, especially for first-time hikers wanting to awaken their sense of wonder.

Tucked within the scenic landscapes of Banaybanay, Davao Oriental, and nestled in the heart of the Kagan ancestral domains, Sandunganan offers a journey through rolling hills and sweeping vistas. Each step reveals breathtaking views, while retracing the deep cultural roots of the Kagan people.

True to its name, Sandunganan, which means view deck or overlook in the Kagan language, has long been part of the Kagan’s way of life. Local tour guide Jiar Pandacupan, a proud Kagan himself, shared that the peak once served as a lookout where their ancestors stood to watch over their territories, protecting their land from intruders.

Adding to its mystique, a gorilla-shaped rock formation stands just below the summit, seemingly watching over the vast landscape below, a sight that has earned Sandunganan its other name, ‘Gorilla Peak.’

Since its opening around June this year, Sandunganan has already welcomed around a thousand visitors. Pandacupan said that Sandunganan is ideal for first-time hikers because of its friendly trails and manageable slopes. He added that even families can enjoy the hike, as long as proper preparations are made before the trek.

For many first-time hikers, the journey proved to be both a challenge and a revelation. Each step tested their endurance, yet the views awaiting at the summit made every struggle worthwhile, a rewarding reminder of nature’s quiet triumph over effort

Among them was Rose Lamaran, an employee of the local government of Banaybanay. After living in the town for over a decade, she finally explored her own backyard.

Despite being diabetic, she proudly reached the summit, describing the experience as both exhausting and deeply fulfilling.

“By the time I reached Station 2, I was already trembling. It was tiring, but the feeling at the top was incredible,” she shared.

Rose said that exploring Sandunganan gave her a renewed sense of pride in her hometown.

“If you haven’t experienced it, it feels like something’s missing. Here, you truly feel complete as someone from Banaybanay,” she added.

For Jason, a trail runner from Davao City, Sandunganan offered a refreshing balance between effort and enjoyment.

It wasn’t too difficult for us, but still tiring since it’s quite far. Yet it was really fun and enjoyable,” he shared.

Ascending the peak

Pandacupan shared that the journey to Sandunganan Peak is composed of three stations; three major stops: the Table Stone, the stump of a century-old tree, and the Gorilla Stone; and three trails: the muddy trail, the open trail, and the rope trail.

After the jump-off point, the adventure begins with a river crossing at the Mapagba River. According to Pandacupan, Mapagba is a Kagan word meaning burning or scorching. Their ancestors gave it this name because, on sunny days, the stones in the river become so hot they resemble burning embers.

Mapagba River is one of the three rivers that hikers will cross. Despite the crossings, hikers need not worry about getting their shoes soaked, as sturdy stone steps make passage safe and easy, and the current isn’t particularly strong.

After crossing the rivers, the trail turns muddy. Pandacupan explained that the soil’s natural composition, combined with nearby water sources, makes this part of the hike slippery and muddy. Still, hikers need not worry, as locals have already laid down small logs and branches along the path to make the ground more stable and less muddy. He reminded hikers, however, to tread carefully.

This section, along with the three river crossings, stretches from the jump-off point to Stations 1 and 2. Here, the terrain remains moderate, surrounded by low vegetation dominated by ferns and small bushes.

Upon entering Station 2 to Station 3, the journey becomes more challenging. The path first passes through fern fields, followed by a stretch of dense forest, shaded by towering trees and rich undergrowth. The air here grows cooler, and the ground turns slippery with scattered stones, requiring extra caution.

As hikers emerge from Station 3, they step into an open, fern-covered stretch that reveals breathtaking views of Banaybanay’s rolling hills and distant mountains. The trail grows noticeably steeper here, like climbing a hill embraced by wild bushes. The sun beats gently on one’s back, and the wind carries the rhythm of one’s breath as they push onward to the summit.

After several uphill steps, hikers arrive at the Table Stone, a massive rock formation shaped like a giant table, inviting weary climbers to pause and rest. From its flat surface, one can take in a sweeping panorama of Banaybanay’s vast landscape, sip some water, and catch their breath while feeling, quite literally, on top of the world.

A few meters ahead stands the stump of a century-old tree. Hikers often climb onto its broad surface to take photos, framed by the breathtaking panorama of Banaybanay stretching in the background.

Another hilltop awaits to be climbed toward the gorilla-shaped rock formation. This striking landmark is one of Sandunganan’s highlights, where hikers often spend time taking photos atop the stone while gazing at the vast expanse of land and the glimmering sea below.

Just a few steps farther lies the peak itself. Beyond its breathtaking beauty is a quiet revelation, a triumph for beginners who have conquered the seemingly endless battle with slopes and fatigue, proving that perseverance always leads to reward.

While the climb up is dramatic and rewarding, the descent brings a whole new kind of challenge. Hikers take a different route down, known as the rope trail, where the terrain grows steeper and demands steady footing. Here, hikers must hold onto ropes as they navigate the slope, with loose stones and slippery patches adding to the thrill.

The trail winds through thick trees, offering a cool, shaded atmosphere that contrasts with the open paths above. This rope trail stretches all the way to Station 2 before finally leading back to the jump-off point – tired yet fulfilled, carrying the memory of every step.

Maximizing Sandunganan experience

Sandunganan Peak is open on weekends and holidays, with three hiking batches. The first departs between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m. for those catching the sunrise, and the last departs at 7:30 a.m. to avoid the midday heat.

According to Pandacupan, the entire trek takes around four hours for a round trip, though beginners may take longer. He advises hikers to build endurance beforehand, bring enough water, and wear comfortable clothing suitable for outdoor activity.

Recently, Sandunganan Peak was included in the second season of the Davao Adventure Challenge, a tourism program of the Department of Tourism XI. Completing the Sandunganan hike earns 40 points toward the challenge.

Those planning to experience their first hike at Sandunganan Peak may coordinate with local tour guide operators for assistance and detailed information about the hike. PIA DAVAO