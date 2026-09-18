Bangsamoro to begin regular parliamentary government

THE Bangsamoro region will take a major step toward its first regular parliamentary government on Oct. 30, when 80 newly elected lawmakers assume office and choose the region’s next chief minister.

The transition follows the Sept. 14 parliamentary elections, the first polls in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) held under the parliamentary system established by the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Regional Board of Canvassers proclaimed the winners shortly after midnight on Sept. 16 at the headquarters of the 6th Infantry Division in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, after completing the canvass of election returns from across the region.

Official figures showed that 2,018,478 voters cast ballots, producing an 84.34 percent turnout.

The incoming Parliament will include representatives elected through regional parliamentary political party, district, and sectoral contests, along with nominees representing Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples (NMIP).

For the Regional Parliamentary Political Party (RPPP) seats, the Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP) won 16 seats, followed by the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) with 15. The BARMM Grand Coalition (BGC) secured eight seats and the Raayat Democratic Party won one.

In the district races, BFP captured 15 seats and UBJP nine, while Serbisyong Inklusibo Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP) won six. The Progresibong Bangsamoro Party (PBP) and Al Ittihad-UKB each secured one district seat.

The sectoral representatives are Yul Adelfo Olaya and Mary Ann Arnado for settler communities; Aida Silongan for women; Sulffy Abbas for youth; Muhammad Nadzir Ebil for ulama; and Marjanie Mimbantas-Macasalong for traditional leaders.

The Teduray and Lambangian communities also selected Jo Glenna Jover and Leticio Datuwata, respectively, as their NMIP nominees on Aug. 25 through customary selection processes.

The elected Parliament will take shape after an election period marked by security concerns and incidents in some parts of the region.

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL) and National Democratic Institute (NDI), which jointly observed the elections, reported that the polls took place in a “highly polarized environment” amid security risks and violence. They said voting at the precincts they monitored was generally orderly and transparent.

Cotabato City recorded several violent incidents in the days surrounding the elections, including shootings and explosions. Comelec placed the city under its control as authorities responded to the security situation.

In Maluso, Basilan, election officials also encountered an issue involving pre-shaded ballots. Comelec ordered replacement ballots and extended voting hours to allow affected voters to cast their votes.

Security forces were deployed across the region during the elections to protect voters, election personnel, and polling centers.

From campaign to governance

With the elections completed, the incoming lawmakers now face the task of building the region’s first regular parliamentary government.

During his proclamation as district representative for Maguindanao del Norte’s 3rd District, Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua said the elections carried significance beyond the candidates who won seats.

“The election is not only about the winners. It is about every Bangsamoro who trusted and contributed to shaping our future. To those given a mandate, accept it with humility and full responsibility,” he said.

Macacua, who ran under BFP, said the end of the electoral contest should usher in cooperation among the newly elected officials.

“The election has ended, but our work does not end here. Now is the time to unite and continue what we have started,” he added.

UBJP Member of Parliament and second nominee Mohagher Iqbal identified completing the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) as one of the party’s priorities in the regular Parliament.

“There are aspects of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro that are not yet implemented by the parties. We see to it that the remaining aspects of the CAB shall be implemented,” Iqbal said.

“It is our duty (really) to serve our people. And not just simply to serve but we have to serve our people well,” he added.

Jover, the NMIP nominee selected by the Teduray community, said she plans to pursue legislation on indigenous cultural heritage and environmental protection.

“I would like to make a law that protects, preserves, and recognizes the cultural heritage of Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples, while also strengthening the conservation and protection of the environment, which is very important to Indigenous Peoples,” she said.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia reminded the newly elected officials of their responsibilities to voters.

“We must hold the leaders we elected accountable for the promises they made and ensure that they fulfill their commitments toward building a better and more progressive Bangsamoro,” he said in an interview.

Garcia also urged the winners to remain grounded after receiving their mandates.

“To all the winners, remain humble. You have been given a mandate by the Bangsamoro people. Give thanks not only to the Almighty, but also to the people who placed their trust in you,” he added.

On Oct. 30, the 80 lawmakers will constitute the regular Bangsamoro Parliament and begin the process of selecting the chief minister.

Their assumption of office will formally mark the region’s transition from the interim administration to its elected parliamentary government. DEF