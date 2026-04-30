Bankerohan clearing clash leaves injuries

Police said personnel from the Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) were clearing vendors allegedly occupying spaces outside designated vending zones when tensions escalated during the confiscation of goods.

Authorities said some vendors reportedly refused to surrender their merchandise, triggering a confrontation that escalated into a physical altercation between vendors and city personnel.

Several individuals from both sides sustained injuries and were later taken into police custody for documentation and further investigation.

The operation forms part of the city’s anti-criminality and public order campaign under D.A.V.A.O. — Discipline, Action, Virtue, Accountability, and Order — which includes continued road clearing and sidewalk regulation efforts.

ASU head Paul Bermejo said one city personnel suffered a six-centimeter head wound and a knee injury during the clash. The injured worker is receiving treatment at Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Bermejo said authorities are still gathering sworn statements from involved personnel, including members of the Vendor Regulation Unit, before issuing a full statement on the incident.

City officials said Bankerohan has long been a focus of enforcement because of recurring sidewalk obstruction, traffic congestion, and unauthorized vending in one of Davao City’s busiest commercial hubs.

Vendors had previously been relocated to designated market spaces to ease congestion and improve pedestrian safety, but authorities said some had returned to sidewalks and roadside areas, prompting repeated clearing operations.

Videos of the confrontation quickly spread on social media, fueling public debate over how road-clearing policies are enforced and raising concerns about the safety of both vendors and enforcement teams.

Under Ordinance No. 0334-12, or Davao City’s Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code, vendors are prohibited from occupying sidewalks, streets, and other undesignated public spaces or using them as stall extensions.

Authorities said the ordinance aims to protect pedestrians, maintain traffic flow, and preserve order in high-density areas such as Bankerohan Public Market. DEF