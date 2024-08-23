Bankerohan fire razes 200 houses

AROUND 200 houses at Purok 5, 6-A, and 6-B, Pag-asa Bankerohan, Barangay 5-A, Davao City were razed by an hour-long blaze on Friday morning, August 23, 2024.

According to barangay captain Gilbert Mata, an overheated air conditioning (AC) unit from a certain household was allegedly the cause of the fire, that started at around 8 a.m. and officially declared fire out at around 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao)-CP Bangoy Fire Station has yet to verify this information as the investigation continues.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that more than 600 individuals were affected by the incident while zero injuries and casualties have been recorded.

Meanwhile, displaced persons are temporarily evacuated in the area’s gymnasium.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has immediately provided medical care and assistance in different forms to the residents affected.

Brgy. 5-A kagawad JJ Peñales, in a dxDC-RMN interview, encouraged all Dabawenyos to help their fire victims by donating any form of assistance and aid, particularly basic hygiene kits and food items.

"Karon ang panahon sa pagtinabangay. Kami diri sa barangay, open mi sa donasyon sa mga nasunogan. Nanuktok mi sa inyong kasinig-kasing (Now is the time to work together. We, at the barangay, are open to any kind of donations. We are knocking on your hearts),” he explained. DEF