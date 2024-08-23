Davao

Bankerohan fire razes 200 houses

ALL PETS SAVED. Many residents are seen prioritizing the safety of their pets during a fire at Purok 6-A, Gumamela Street in Barangay 5-A, Bankerohan, Davao City on Friday, August 23, 2024. Pets are usually considered extended family members for Filipinos, thus, it is no wonder they go the extra mile just to save theirs.
ALL PETS SAVED. Many residents are seen prioritizing the safety of their pets during a fire at Purok 6-A, Gumamela Street in Barangay 5-A, Bankerohan, Davao City on Friday, August 23, 2024. Pets are usually considered extended family members for Filipinos, thus, it is no wonder they go the extra mile just to save theirs. Jeepy P. Compio/Superbalita Davao Photo
Published on

AROUND 200 houses at Purok 5, 6-A, and 6-B, Pag-asa Bankerohan, Barangay 5-A, Davao City were razed by an hour-long blaze on Friday morning, August 23, 2024.

According to barangay captain Gilbert Mata, an overheated air conditioning (AC) unit from a certain household was allegedly the cause of the fire, that started at around 8 a.m. and officially declared fire out at around 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao)-CP Bangoy Fire Station has yet to verify this information as the investigation continues.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that more than 600 individuals were affected by the incident while zero injuries and casualties have been recorded.

Meanwhile, displaced persons are temporarily evacuated in the area’s gymnasium.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has immediately provided medical care and assistance in different forms to the residents affected.

Brgy. 5-A kagawad JJ Peñales, in a dxDC-RMN interview, encouraged all Dabawenyos to help their fire victims by donating any form of assistance and aid, particularly basic hygiene kits and food items.

"Karon ang panahon sa pagtinabangay. Kami diri sa barangay, open mi sa donasyon sa mga nasunogan. Nanuktok mi sa inyong kasinig-kasing (Now is the time to work together. We, at the barangay, are open to any kind of donations. We are knocking on your hearts),” he explained. DEF

Assistance
fire
donations
Bureau of Fire Protection
BFP
fire victims
Displaced persons
Davao City
Bankerohan
Davao City fire
Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office
Davao CSWDO
house fire
Pag-asa Bankerohan
Barangay 5-A

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph