Bankerohan market gets award for adopting digital payment solutions

THE City Economic Enterprises Office took another step toward modernization after the Bankerohan Public Market received the Palengke Digital Breakthrough Growth Award at the annual GCash Digital Excellence Awards.

The award was presented on February 19, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom of Grand Hyatt Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, recognizing the public market’s effort in implementing Paleng-QR and adopting digital payment solutions to improve efficiency and financial inclusion among vendors.

Bankerohan was the first public market in Mindanao to receive the award.

Mr. Maximo Macalipes Jr., Officer-in-Charge of the City Economic Enterprises Office, expressed pride over the achievement, describing it as a milestone for the city's largest public market.

"The award reflects the hard work of our vendors and the commitment of the city government together with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to modernize our public markets,” he said on February 26, 2026, during the iSpeak Media Conference at the City Mayor's Office Conference Room.

He added that the recognition highlights the growing acceptance of digital transactions among small business owners at Bankerohan public market.

Macalipes said that they are eyeing to expand implementing Paleng-QR and adopting digital payment solutions in Agdao and Toril public markets.

He said that the implementation of the Paleng-QR and adopting digital payment solutions is a convenient way for customers and consumers to pay in public markets. The QR payments also help vendors in keeping track of their income through the use of GCash or other online payment methods.

The Palengke Digital Breakthrough Growth Award is given to public markets that demonstrate significant progress in integrating digital payment solutions, particularly through GCash, to improve efficiency and accessibility for both vendors and consumers.

Macalipes said the recognition affirms Davao City’s push toward digital transformation while supporting local entrepreneurs in adapting to cashless transactions. MARCELINO F. MARANE II, DORSU INTERN