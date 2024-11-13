Bansalan’s 20 kph speed limit trial sparks debate

THE Municipal Government of Bansalan addressed public concerns regarding the recently trialed 20 kilometers per hour (kph) speed limit on select roads, clarifying that this is only a temporary measure.

In a Facebook statement on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the government explained that the speed limit was part of a "dry run" to assess the rule's practicality and gather public feedback.

Signs indicating the 20kph limit were installed on major roads in September as part of this test. Resident feedback has indicated the limit feels restrictive, which will help in deciding whether adjustments are necessary.

The 20kph limit is based on Municipal Ordinance No. 423, the 2018 Transport and Traffic Code of Bansalan, which aligns with Republic Act 4136, aimed at improving road safety nationwide. This ordinance was introduced in response to rising vehicular accidents in the area.

The government emphasized that no penalties or fines have been issued during the trial, and photos of Traffic Management Center (TMC) personnel with speed guns were solely for testing purposes.

TMC staff are not deputized by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and cannot issue fines.

With the trial now complete, Mayor Edwin Reyes plans to recommend revisions to the Sangguniang Bayan, balancing public safety with practical considerations for drivers.

"We hope this clears up any misunderstanding and reassures the community of our commitment to thoughtful and effective governance," the statement read.

The 20kph limit has sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens questioning the policy. One commenter joked that walking might be faster than driving at such a low speed. RGL