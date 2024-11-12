Bantay Bukid volunteers plant 17-K trees to protect riverbanks

BANTAY Bukid volunteers have already planted approximately 17,000 trees near the Panigan-Tamugan watershed and are encouraging the public to plant more to protect the city's primary water source.
Elan Manitas, the cluster leader of Sumpitan and a Bantay Bukid volunteer since 2012, shared in a media interview on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Baguio District, Davao City, that the 17,000 trees have been planted across six hectares of Sumpitan, with most now about three years old.
“Di pa pod guru ni tama ni ang punuan, kung naa pay area ma tamnan sa riverbank amoa pa gyud ni siyang dungagan (TThere's still more to be done. If we find areas along the riverbank, we will plant more),” he said.
Manitas highlighted that the area has become noticeably cooler since the tree planting began, compared to when they were just clearing the site.
By planting and adopting trees, individuals are not only helping the environment but also supporting Bantay Bukid volunteers, who sell native tree seedlings they’ve grown. The seedlings cost just P15 each, and volunteers take responsibility for monitoring the trees. Native tree varieties in their nursery include Anitap, Mahamod, and Kopa.
Volunteers underscored the importance of planting endemic trees, which are crucial for the environment and protected under Davao City’s Heritage Tree Ordinance.
Some organizations that have adopted trees include the Asian Institute of Science and Technology (Aisat), Junior Chamber International (JCI), Philippine Air Force, Eagles Club, and the Social Action Center, representing Davao City's Roman Catholic Parishes.
Bantay Bukid volunteers raised concerns about the widespread kaingin (slash-and-burn farming) in Sitio Kalatung, near the Panigan-Tamugan Watershed. A joint expedition by the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), Bantay Bukid, the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), and the 20th City Council's Committee on Environment and Natural Resources took place on October 20, following reports of increased encroachment by migrants on ancestral lands.
Another challenge is that some residents oppose tree planting near the riverbank they occupy, although others permit planting, but insist on fruit-bearing trees.
Manitas also noted that some areas where they had previously planted trees were washed away before the Covid-19 pandemic due to severe flooding, prompting them to look for new planting sites. Bantay Bukid started working in the area in 2012, with some volunteers serving for up to 12 years.
In addition to a monthly P3,500 payment from the city government for their work, Manitas said they have planted fruit-bearing trees like cacao, durian, and lansones, which also benefit the environment. They also plant vegetables for their livelihood.
While Manitas expressed satisfaction with the monthly allowance, he suggested it could be increased to better cover their living expenses.
He also voiced concerns about the lack of healthcare insurance, such as PhilHealth, for volunteers. One volunteer, who suffered an accident while working, had to cover all medical expenses out of pocket.
The tree planting in Sumpitan is part of Idis’s Adopt a Riverbank Program, which seeks to establish forest corridors along Davao City’s riverbanks.
Those interested in supporting the program can donate seedlings, offer livelihood support, help with tree maintenance, or provide financial assistance. The program allows organizations, academic institutions, private sectors, corporations, and barangay LGUs to help reforest urban and rural riverbanks in the city, contributing to a healthier forest ecosystem. RGP