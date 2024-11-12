Bantay Bukid volunteers plant 17-K trees to protect riverbanks

BANTAY Bukid volunteers have already planted approximately 17,000 trees near the Panigan-Tamugan watershed and are encouraging the public to plant more to protect the city's primary water source.

Elan Manitas, the cluster leader of Sumpitan and a Bantay Bukid volunteer since 2012, shared in a media interview on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Baguio District, Davao City, that the 17,000 trees have been planted across six hectares of Sumpitan, with most now about three years old.

“Di pa pod guru ni tama ni ang punuan, kung naa pay area ma tamnan sa riverbank amoa pa gyud ni siyang dungagan (TThere's still more to be done. If we find areas along the riverbank, we will plant more),” he said.

Manitas highlighted that the area has become noticeably cooler since the tree planting began, compared to when they were just clearing the site.

By planting and adopting trees, individuals are not only helping the environment but also supporting Bantay Bukid volunteers, who sell native tree seedlings they’ve grown. The seedlings cost just P15 each, and volunteers take responsibility for monitoring the trees. Native tree varieties in their nursery include Anitap, Mahamod, and Kopa.