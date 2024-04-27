Barangay captain’s wife killed in grenade attack

DAVAO DEL NORTE — The wife of a barangay captain from Barangay New Opon, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, was killed after a grenade was thrown at the elf truck she was onboard around 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Purok Pantukan 1, Brgy. Jose P. Laurel, Panabo City.

According to the Panabo Police Station, the victim, identified as Loreta Saga Abapo, 56, is a resident of Purok 2 in Brgy. New Opon, Magsaysay, suffered serious injuries from the explosion and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Carmen District Hospital.

Her son, Yushehito Abapo, who was driving the truck, was also injured and remains hospitalized.

According to the report, two men on a motorcycle threw a grenade into the truck, causing it to explode.

An extensive investigation is underway at the Panabo Police Station to identify the suspects, with authorities considering personal motives behind the attack.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jose Relampagos has ordered heightened security measures for the city.

Following the explosion, which occurred just outside the city's border control, the Davao City Police Office, in collaboration with the Bunawan Police Station and Task Force Davao, established a checkpoint at Mahayag Base, Brgy. Mahayag, in the Bunawan District, Davao City. JPC with reports from RGL