Barangay-level National Bible Month activities set

THIS year’s National Bible Month celebration aims to reach all 182 barangays in Davao City, bringing the observance closer to local communities.

“We want to bring this message to the Dabawenyos, you know there's life in God, there's hope in God so let’s celebrate,” Pastor Rueland Badoy, co-convenor of National Bible Month, said Wednesday, January 14, at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at Royal Mandaya Hotel.

Badoy said reaching the grassroots would help spread the Word of the Lord. Aside from Bible readings at Rizal Park, activities will also take place in schools and barangays across the city.

This year’s theme is “God’s Words Bring L.I.F.E. (Love, Integrity, Faith, and Engagement) to our hearts and to our homes.”

Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte extended the city government’s greetings to the Christian community, highlighting the observance as a chance to recognize the Scriptures as a living, transformative guide in daily life.

“And as one united Dabawenyo community, may we also continue to foster peace rooted in mutual understanding and respect for one another's beliefs and cultures, calling us to go beyond our differences, to recognize the dignity of every person, and to share the values of love, respect, and compassion,” he said.

Similarly, Acting Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte said he hopes the celebration and its activities will draw Dabawenyos closer to God and inspire trust in Him. He urged everyone to actively participate in the month-long observance.

“Let us build spiritual rhythm in our lives and within our communities by honoring God’s words written in the Holy Bible and depicted in other media tools,” he said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government–Davao Region (DILG–Davao Region) issued a memorandum encouraging all offices and provincial directors to engage their local government units in the celebration. Likewise, DILG–Davao City called on all punong barangays to support this year’s observance.

The Department of Education–Division of Davao City (DepEd–Davao City) also urged school division superintendents to involve teaching and non-teaching personnel.

“Teachers are encouraged to read and share selected Bible passages or stories with learners, and to allow learners to read the Bible during designated reading activities,” DepEd-Davao Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo.

In 2017, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 124, declaring January as National Bible Month, with the last week dedicated as National Bible Week. The DILG also issued a proclamation that year, solidifying the annual observance. RGP