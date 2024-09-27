Barangays urged to monitor dikes, prevent illegal structures

THE Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) urges barangays to collaborate in monitoring dikes to prevent the construction of illegal structures that could compromise their structural integrity.

PSSO head Angel Sumagaysay emphasized during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, September 26, 2024, that purok leaders should also remind residents not to build illegal structures on dikes. He stressed the importance of coordination between barangays and their office under the Davao River Patrol and Coastal Monitoring program.

"That's why very concerned pod ang mga barangay officials mao nang naga coordinate pod sila (Barangay officials are concerned, which is why they are coordinating with us)," Sumagaysay said.

He added, "Kaning si Purok leaders gyud ang dapat na makahibalo kung under ni sa iyahang purok ang atoa lang diha dili na madungagan ang structures (Purok leaders must ensure they are aware of structures in their area to prevent additional illegal constructions)."

The PSSO chief said the mandate originated from the then-city mayor, now Vice President Sara Duterte. The directive aims to monitor all structures built on dikes, as they pose a risk to the dikes' structural integrity, critical for protecting riverside communities during extreme weather.

The PSSO dismantled 13 illegal structures from January to September, mainly homes or extensions such as kitchens, bathrooms, and animal enclosures.

Most residents opt for self-demolition, and the PSSO conducts demolitions on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Recent operations took place in areas like Purok 8 Matina Pangi, Purok 4 Nalum Bridge in Barangay Baliok, Purok 45 Balabag Ulas, Emerald Street SM Village in Bangkal, and Purok 44 Manggahan in Ulas.

The PSSO also monitors coastal areas, including Badjaon, docking areas, and spaces under bridges.

While there's no target completion date, Sumagaysay noted that dialogue with residents has led to effective demolitions, despite some returning to rebuild. RGP